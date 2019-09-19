Menu
Lloyd McVeigh in action for The Southport School against Brisbane Grammar. Picture: Richard Gosling
Sport

Full livestream schedule for QLD schools basketball

by Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard
18th Sep 2019 10:17 AM

The basketball world cup may be over, but Queensland hoops fans can rejoice with The Courier-Mail and News Corp's Queensland mastheads from Cairns to the Gold Coast livestreaming the Queensland secondary school basketball finals for the first time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND WATCH THE STREAMS

From Thursday to finals day on Sunday, we'll be livestreaming 30 games from the elite division one of the boys' and girls' championship, from the show court at Logan.

The games to feature across our sites will be:

Hillcrest Christian College under-15 team from last year.
Thursday

8am: Boys championship - Hillcrest Christian College v Cairns State High School

9.30am: Boys championship - Brisbane State High School v St Joseph's College, Gregory Tce

11am: Boys championship - Brisbane Boys College v The Southport School

12.30pm: Boys Championship - Mountain Creek State High School v Ipswich Grammar School

2pm: Girls championship - St Margaret's Mary College v Palm Beach Currumbin State High School

3.30pm: Girls championship - Brisbane State High School v Southport State High School

5pm: Boys championship - St Joseph's College, Nudgee v Anglican Church Grammar School

6.30pm: Boys championship - Varsity College v St James College

 

 

Friday

8am: Boys championship - Ipswich Grammar School v Toowoomba Grammar School

9.30am: Girls championship - All Hallows School v St Margaret's Mary College

11am: Boys championship - St James College v Anglican Church Grammar School

12.30pm: Girls championship - Mountain Creek State High School v Southport State High School

2pm: Boys championship - crossover game (1st pool B v 4th pool A)

3.30pm: Boys championship - crossover game (2nd pool A v 3rd pool B)

5pm: Girls championship - West Moreton Anglican College v Marsden State High School

6.30pm: Boys championship - crossover (2nd pool D v 3rd pool C)

 

Brisbane State High School open basketball captain Emily-Kate Parker, front, with Jenny Tran, Pahanmi Dissanayaka and Lily Hazell
Saturday

8am: Girls championship - Canterbury College v Brisbane State High School

9.30am: Girls championship - All Hallows School v John Paul College

11am: Boys championship quarter-final (QF7)

12.30pm: Boys championship quarter-final (QF6)

2pm: Boys championship semi-final 1

3.30pm: Boys championship semi-final 2

5pm: Girls championship semi-final 1

6.30pm: Girls championship semi-final 2

 

Sunday

8am: Boys championship 5th/6th playoff

9.30am: Boys 2nd division bronze medal match

11am: Girls championship bronze medal match

12.30pm: Boys championship bronze medal match

2.15pm: Girls championship final

4pm: Boys championship final

 

News Corp websites showing all games:

The Courier-Mail (Brisbane), Gold Coast Bulletin, Queensland Times (Ipswich), The Daily News (Warwick), The Chronicle (Toowoomba), Sunshine Coast Daily, Gympie Times, Fraser Coast Chronicle, The News-Mail (Bundaberg), The Observer (Gladstone), The Morning Bulletin (Rockhampton), The Daily Mercury (Mackay), Townsville Bulletin, Cairns Post, South Burnett Times.

