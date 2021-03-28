One new virus case ‘could be patient X’

Queensland has recorded three new cases of COVID-19, with health authorities believing one to be the 'missing link' in Brisbane's latest cluster.

Police also said statements made by authorities earlier about an infected man hosting a party were incorrect.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was joined by Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young as they briefed media. The briefing started at 10.15am and continues.

Dr Young confirmed the new case was the brother of a 26-year-old Stafford man who tested positive to the highly infectious UK strain on Thursday night.

She said it was believed he had initially transmitted the virus to his brother.

The other two new cases were recorded in hotel quarantine.

Dr Young said the brother was infectious "a little while ago" and has since recovered from the virus.

She said it is "far too early to relax" and that she expects to see further cases of COVID-19 considering the amount of venues the men went to.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk thanked Queenslanders for their testing efforts and said she is "very comfortable with the situation" but said it was crucial for anyone who was sick to get tested.

This morning's update follows reports a COVID-infected man hosted a house party on Friday, but police today confirmed authorities were wrong and that it was a group of five people involved, not 25 as initially stated.

It had been earlier said that after being sent for testing and advised to isolate he ignored the strict health directive and had 25 people at his home on Friday night.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski today said it had been revealed there were actually only five people present and said there was no evidence of any offence committed by anyone.

He said calling it a party was "inflammatory".

Those people who were at the house have been ordered into quarantine. Four people were housemates of the man, and one person was a guest in the home.

The Strathpine man was identified as a close contact of the Stafford man.

