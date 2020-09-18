LIVESTREAM: Junior hockey semi-finals

Junior boys Brisbane Hockey Association semi-finals will be livestreamed tonight from Burringbar Park from 6.30pm via this website.

St Andrews will play Eastern Suburbs while Kedron Wavell will take on Bulimba, both J1 finals.

The winner will progress to the grand final, with the losing side playing for the bronze medal.

It should be a cracker of a semi-final series.

The Kedron Wavell v Bulimba clash will be between the teams which have conceded the least amount of goals (Kedron Wavell) versus the team which has scored the most (Bulimba).

"Our style is more of an attacking style, a possession type game and our strength is our defence,'' said Kedron Wavell coach Tony Dodd.

Bulimba will be minus some key talent who have year 12 formal commitments.

Bulimba's Tim Armstrong said it would be a great clash, with five of his players and several Kedron Wavell players returning from the Queensland schoolboys championships in Rockhampton.

Damian Rapisardi, Robert Hawgood, Sam Systa and Dylan Papasian were the rep players.

Armstrong said Hawgood was a goal scorer, but he would receive support from Systa and Papasian.

"Both of these boys are heavily involved in their local community's hockey,'' Armstrong praised.

"Early each Saturday morning they can be found coaching, umpiring or administrating junior hockey at Redlands.''

Players to watch

Kedron Wavell Services

Josh Nixon

Josh Ferns

Bulimba

Sam Systa

Dylan Papasian

In the Pine Rivers St Andrews versus Easts clash, Saints will field a young side which has grown up together and therefore have an instinctive combination.

Easts will look to pass the ball and move it quickly around. "We like to use the whole team to get where we want to go,'' said Easts coach Laurie Christensen.

Players to watch

Pine Rivers St Andrews

Paul Hubbard, Jacob Anderson, Liam Hallold, Ryk Thiessens, Ollie Turner

Easts

Ben Ward, Ryan Hughes, Nick Heath

Livestreaming of the hockey finals continues a seven week arrangement between News, the Brisbane Women's Hockey Association and the Brisbane Hockey Association which will see junior, masters and senior finals livestreamed.

FULL LIVE-STREAMING SCHEDULE

TONIGHT

BHA DIVISION 1 SEMI-FINALS

6.30pm: St Andrews v Eastern Suburbs

8pm: Kedron Wavell v Bulimba

MONDAY

MASTERS FINALS

7.15PM and 8.80pm

SEPTEMBER 25

BHS junior division 1 grand finals

SEPTEMBER 26

BHA Women's division 1 finals

OCTOBER 10

BHA senior men's division 1 semi-finals

OCTOBER 17

BHS senior men's division 1 preliminary finals

OCTOBER 24

BHA senior men's division 1 grand finals

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Junior hockey semi-finals