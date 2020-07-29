Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

REPLAY: Ignatius Park v St Brendan’s livestream

callum dick
29th Jul 2020 10:49 AM | Updated: 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

NOTE: Above is a replay of the match

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College tackles Ignatius Park College at Magpies Sporting Club in Mackay today. Kick-off is at 11.45am.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon

Watch the replay of Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School here.

More Stories

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream ignatius park college livestream livestreaming st brendan's college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gaming hub expands to include new spaces for fun and friends

        premium_icon Gaming hub expands to include new spaces for fun and friends

        News WANTING to provide youths and young adults with a place to have fun in Bundaberg was all the inspiration Craig Driver needed to set up Grim Gaming and Hobbies.

        Farmers consider ramping up legal fight with class action

        premium_icon Farmers consider ramping up legal fight with class action

        News Marland Law principal Tom Marland said the Judicial Review was the first step in...

        Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        premium_icon Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        News A ‘furious’ Annastacia Palaszczuk has shut Queensland’s borders off to all of...

        • 29th Jul 2020 11:59 AM
        Private school staff member ‘lied’ about trip south

        premium_icon Private school staff member ‘lied’ about trip south

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member

        • 29th Jul 2020 11:56 AM