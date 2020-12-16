Menu
Gruesome threats of violence towards a woman have allegedly been shared in a livestreamed horror show, a court has heard.
Crime

Online horror: ’I’ll cut her head off, send it to her mum’

by Kara Sonter
16th Dec 2020 5:48 PM
A Caboolture man has livestreamed his threats of gruesome violence on his partner, a court has heard.

Forty-two-year-old Clinton Lloyd Hippi appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court via video link from custody today in a bid to obtain bail.

The court heard Hippi - who had previously been jailed for eight months for another offence - had allegedly livestreamed his shocking threats against a woman on social media on December 12.

The footage allegedly included Hippi wielding a machete and making callous threats.

"I'll cut her head off and send it to her mother, the c***," he allegedly said.

Hippi, who faces several charges including going armed to cause fear and failing to dispose of a syringe was refused bail.

He will appear in court again on January 19.

Originally published as Livestream horror: 'I'll cut her head off, send it to her mum'

court crime threats violence

