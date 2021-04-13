Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cricket

LIVESTREAM: Day 2 state cricket titles - Flares and Sparks

Tom Threadingham
13th Apr 2021 8:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

After a big opening day of cricket, the state's rising stars are back at it again today as they hit the pitch for Twenty20 fixtures in the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals.

Flares and Sparks will face off in the first match from 9.30am. You can watch the livestream of that game in the video player above.

Flash vs Embers will contest the second match which will also be livestreamed here at 1.30pm.

Replay: Day 1 state cricket titles - Sparks vs Embers

PHOTOS: State's best teens hit pitch on Coast

5 things we learned on big first day of cricket champs

News Corp is livestreaming the three-day championships being held at Caloundra Cricket Club, with all games on Field 1 to be broadcast.

Kids from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, southeast Queensland and up to Cairns are involved this week, with talent spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash.

Sparks and Flares got off to winning starts on the opening day, taking down Embers and Flash in the one-day 50-over format.

In what is sure to be a big hitting day of cricket, winning sides Sparks and Flares will face off in a T20 match from 9.30am.

Meanwhile, Flash and Embers will hit the pitch for their T20 clash at 1.30pm.

Both games are being livestreamed.

 

THE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 9:30am

  • FLARES v SPARKS (Caloundra Field 1)
  • 1:30pm: FLASH v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

 

Wednesday, 9:30am

  • EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)
  • 9:30am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2).

More Stories

cricket queensland cricket state cricket championships sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers’ fears for future impact of increasing land values

        Premium Content Farmers’ fears for future impact of increasing land values

        News They've been watching valuations in other regions with growing 'trepidation'

        Rider taken to hospital after e-scooter crash

        Premium Content Rider taken to hospital after e-scooter crash

        News A person has been taken to hospital after crashing their e-scooter.

        • 13th Apr 2021 7:29 AM
        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Bakery now

        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Bakery now

        Food & Entertainment Which is the best bakery in Bundaberg? Nominations are now open to find the...

        FLASHBACK: Fishing inspectors never seen again after patrol

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Fishing inspectors never seen again after patrol

        News One man was on his first patrol, the other on his last, both vanished, while...