The Mackay Meteorettes and Southern Districts Spartans do battle on day one. Picture: Chloe Tapp
Basketball

LIVESTREAM: Day 2 of Basketball Qld u16 girls state champs

by Brayden Heslehurst
7th Apr 2021 6:13 AM
The battle for a state title is set to heat up as the defending champions and undefeated home team headline day two of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships.

After a fairytale run to the gold medal last year, the Mackay Meteorettes are once again in the hunt after an impressive first day of competition, recording wins over the Southern Districts Spartans as well as the Northside Wizards.

And they will have the chance to make it two days in a row without a loss when they take on the Sunshine Coast Rip at 3.30pm as part of our coverage of the tournament at Auchenflower Stadium.

While the central Queensland visitors are vying for a second straight championship, the hometown team, the Brisbane Capitals can take another step towards sealing a semi-finals appearance when they match-up with the Gold Coast Breakers at 9.30am.

All games on court one at Auchenflower will be livestreamed.

 

DAY TWO STREAM SCHEDULE (April 7)

8am: Div 3 - Brisbane Capitals Bronze v Moreton Bay Fire

9.30am: Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Gold Coast Breakers

11am: Div 2 - North Gold Coast Seahawks v Brisbane Capitals Silver

12.30pm: Div 2 - Southern Districts Titans v Sunshine Coast Phoenix

2pm: Div 1 - Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Dolphins

3.30pm: Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Rip v Mackay Meteorettes

5pm: Div 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Gold Coast Rollers



