LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld U16 girls state championships

The state’s best young hoops talents will be on show as the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls' State Championships tip-off. HOW TO WATCH IT LIVE

Can the home team Brisbane Capitals get off to a perfect start? Can the Gold Coast bounce back from a heavy defeat?

All those questions will be answered as part of The Courier-Mail's first day of coverage for the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships at Auchenflower Stadium on Tuesday.

The Logan Thunder will head into the tournament, which ends on Friday, as the favourites following a dominant SQJBC season that included a dominant victory over the Gold Coast Waves in the grand final.

Gold Coast Waves young gun Emma Petrie.

But the Waves, who will face the Sunshine Coast Rip on day one of our livestream, are one of the teams who can challenge the Thunder after only falling to their rivals by single digits in both of their regular season match-ups.

The home side Capitals will also play both of their day one games on the stream as they take on Rockhampton and Cairns.

All games on Auchenflower Stadium's court one will be streamed live with the schedule featuring match-ups from all divisions.

DAY ONE STREAM SCHEDULE (April 6)

8am: Div 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Toowoomba Mountaineers

9.30am: Div 3 - Northside Wizards 2 v Logan Thunder Blue

11am: Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Rockhampton Cyclones

12.30pm: Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Sunshine Coast Rip

2pm: Div 2 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Burdekin Wildcats

3.30pm: Div 3 - Brisbane Capitals Bronze v RedCity Pride

5pm: Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Cairns Dolphins

DAY TWO STREAM SCHEDULE (April 7)

8am: Div 3 - Brisbane Capitals Bronze v Moreton Bay Fire

9.30am: Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Gold Coast breakers

11am: Div 2 - North Gold Coast Seahawks v Brisbane Capitals Silver

12.30pm: Div 2 - Southern Districts Titans v Sunshine Coast Phoenix

2pm: Div 1 - Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Dolphins

3.30pm: Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Rip v Mackay Meteorettes

5pm: Div 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Gold Coast Rollers

