LIVESTREAM CRICKET CANCELLED

Livestreaming of the girls 15 years championship cancelled due to weather
Cricket

by Andrew Dawson
17th Dec 2020 7:01 AM
Livestreaming of the girls 15 years championship scheduled today on this website has been cancelled due to wet weather.

Queensland Cricket officials were unable to guarantee matches on the fourth and final day of the carnival would be on No.1 field, Peter Burge Oval, due to recent rain.

No.1 field at the Redlands Cricket Club is the only oval with power available for the livestream.

After the first two days were washed out, officials deemed No.1 and No.2 ovals unplayable yesterday due to the deluge earlier in the week.

 

The Northern Flames 15 years girls team.
Showers late yesterday and overnight meant play was in extreme doubt for No.1 oval again today, leading to the streaming cancellation.

 

Yesterday only two of six games were possible, with both played on No.3 oval.

The rain interruptions were a frustration for players and families who travelled from remote parts of Queensland to attend the carnival.

 

