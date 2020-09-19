Menu
WATCH LIVE: Finals start on day three of The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament on Saturday.
Basketball

LIVESTREAM: Champion Basketball School of Qld day three

by Brayden Heslehurst
19th Sep 2020 6:39 AM
It's win or go home as teams from around the state fight for the chance to win a championship on day three of The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament.

Following two days of round robin competition, the business end of CBSQ is here with quarter and semi-finals being played for both the girls and boys championship division at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre.

Competitors come from across Queensland including from Mackay, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Toowoomba.

We are livestreaming all matches from 8am and replays will be published below after each game ends.

CBSQ DAY THREE SCHEDULE

  1. 8am: Girls Champ Div quarterfinal - Hillcrest Christian College v TBA
  2. 9.30am: Girls Champ Div quarterfinal - Sheldon College v TBA
  3. 11am: Boys Champ Div quarterfinal - Gregory Terrace v TBA
  4. 12.30pm: Boys Champ Div quarterfinal
  5. 2pm: Girls Champ Div semi-final
  6. 3.30pm: Girls Champ Div semi-final
  7. 5pm: Boys Champ Div semi-final
  8. 6.30pm: Boys Champ Div semi-final
  9. 8pm: Boys Champ Div crossover

The day will start with two girls quarter-finals followed by two boys quarters before the grand final qualifiers get underway at 2pm.

Defending girls champions, Hillcrest Christian College, will be in action in the first game of the day while St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace will also tip-off our boys crossovers as they look to redeem themselves with a state championship.

 

