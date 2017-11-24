LIVES AT RISK: Council could fix 1770 problem themselves

There are access issues which need to be fixed at Round Hill Creek.

WITH nobody committing to fixing a serious safety and tourism issue at Seventeen Seventy, Gladstone council might have to step in.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill says access problems at the mouth of Round Hill Creek are becoming a serious issue and could cost someone their life.

LNP member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says he will fight for funding the project but no election commitment has been made.

The ALP's candidate Lee Harvey said he was aware it was an issue.

The two other candidates from Pauline Hanson's One Nation and the Greens have not responded to the issue.

Gladstone Regional Council has commissioned a study into the problem with a view of addressing it.

The council met with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection to talk through the process last week.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said at the moment there were no approvals for a sandpush or dredging.

"But we have an understanding of what parameters will be involved in relation to the sandpush,” he said.

"We're now in a position where we can move quite quickly for design and planning.”

Cr Trevor said the council was not expecting the work to cost a lot of money.

"Ideally we'd like to see the State and Federal Governments make a contribution to it,” he said.

However, Cr Trevor said if they did not stump up, the council would have to seriously consider funding it themselves.

"We just have to get it done, it's a massive issue for safety and tourism,” he said.

"Obviously we want all state candidates to commit.

"It shouldn't be dumped on the ratepayers of the community.”

The problem was front and centre for the community last month when the trawler Dianne sunk off the coast.

A letter sent from VMR Round Hill to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said VMR's search for the trawler was "restricted” because of sand build-up at the creek-mouth.