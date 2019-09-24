GROWING GAP: Bundy fails 3 out of 5 factors for liveability

IF PERCEPTION is reality the gap between life in inner-city Brisbane and Bundaberg is as wide as ever.

A new report by Ipsos compares the thoughts of residents in regional and metropolitan areas across 16 key categories.

And it's not pleasant reading for those in the Wide Bay region, particularly in the key sections of job prospects and economy, where the region ranked among the lowest in Australia.

The Wide Bay region was found to have met standards for only two of five key criteria for determining liveability.

The Ipsos report, titled Life in Australia 2018, ranks the Wide Bay region as 28th of 42 regions in terms of liveability.

Each of the 16 criteria used to calculate this are given a score from 0-10.

The top five most important criteria across the board, and respective Wide Bay scores, are:

•Feeling safe - 6.8

•High quality health services - 5.6

•Affordable decent housing - 6.3

•Good job prospects - 3.8

•Access to natural environment - 7.4

Of these attributes, the report deemed Wide Bay as above average in feeling safe and having access to affordable decent housing, falling below average in the other three categories.

In fact, the report listed Wide Bay as only being above standard in two other criteria; connectivity and a lack of road congestion.

The most worrying criteria not being met are good job prospects, a prosperous economy, reliable and efficient public transport, and museums, galleries and festivals, all receiving a rank below five.

Overall, Wide Bay was given a liveability index rating of 58.2.

For matter of comparison, inner Brisbane was given a ranking of 64.8 and suffers from the opposite problem Wide Bay does with only four criteria falling below average rather than having just four above average.

The criteria inner Brisbane score a five or less in are affordable decent housing and a lack of road congestion.

In terms of liveability index, the Wide Bay region's closest metropolitan counterpart is the Outer West & Blue Mountains suburbs in Sydney with a ranking of 58.4.

While it's not fantastic news for the Wide Bay area, the report does at least provide a road map of things to improve, and things could be worse.

Four of 42 metropolitan areas had no criteria above average, something not seen in the regional areas.