LIVE: Vote count in the battle of Bundy

As the votes come in, Kayla Chamberlain and Nina Coppola start counting at the ECQ office in Maryborough St in Bundaberg. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

7.26pm: DIVISION 9 could intend be interesting. Council staffer May Mitchell is so far leading in the unofficial preliminary count, on 47.32 per cent. But Geoff Augutis, a local computer businessman shouldn’t be underestimated judging from his measured responses to our questions. Social worker Chris Foley is at 18.87 per cent.

But only five per cent has been counted.

7.19pm: So some of the other divisions appear to be counted.

For starters, about 15 per cent of Division 3’s preliminary votes is counted. Incumbent councillor Wayne Honor seems to be doing quite well there.

He is on 57 per cent so far. But local electrician David Ferguson’s result could be worth watching tonight. He is on almost 30 per cent.

Cr Wayne Honor.

7.15pm: That gap widens slightly with almost 10 per cent of the mayoral preliminary votes counted.

Cr Dempsey leads so far on almost 61 per cent.

7.10pm: Cr Dempsey so far has the lead with 59.36 per cent. Cr Blackburn has 36.74 per cent. Kirt Anthony has 3.91 per cent.

However, only 1.36 per cent of the vote has been counted, but that’s changing faster than it takes to write this.

The mayoral count as of 7.06pm

7.07pm: Okay, the votes for the mayoral candidates have just started coming through.

7.05pm: WE’RE still waiting for the first votes.

This is a perfect time to weigh in on my opinion. Maybe you want that opinion, maybe you don’t, but I’ve interviewed many of these candidates for the better part of six months now, and some of them are probably sick of me trying to ring them again.

There’s much uncertainty at the moment. We don’t know by how much the increased phone votes and prepolling will change things. There could be certain demographics preferring not to vote.

Division 7 will be competitive, as will Division 9, where the longrunning incumbents have resigned.

However, I’m quite interested in seeing how political newcomer Beau Jansen, a 31-year-old pub manager, will go in Division 5, against Bargara’s experienced elected representative Greg Barnes.

6:52pm: THE first of the votes haven’t come in yet so it’s a good time to evaluate who is running.

Mayoral candidates: Jack Dempsey, Helen Blackburn, Kirt Anthony.

Division 1: Jason Bartels (incumbent), Scott Allison, Peter Wyatt.

Division 2: Nobody ran against our deputy mayor, Bill Trevor.

Division 3: Wayne Honor (incumbent), Paul Bongioletti, David Ferguson.

Division 4: Tracey McPhee, Tanya Lee Jones, John Valuch.

Division 5: Greg Barnes (incumbent), Beau Jansen.

Division 6: Kelly Woods, Tanya McLoughlin.

Division 7: Joseph Ellul, Ramon Creevey, Vince Habermann, Mitch Pukallis.

Division 8: Nobody ran against Steve Cooper, who won the seat in the 2018 by-election.

Division 9: George Augutis, May Mitchell, Chris Foley.

Division 10: John Learmonth (incumbent), Tim Sayre.

6.40pm: A COUNCILLOR represents each of the 10 divisions of the Bundaberg local government area, and they are led by the mayor.

But Division 2 and Division 8 have only one candidate each, which means they will sit in the next council meeting.

Eyes of course will be on the mayoral result.

Mayor Jack Dempsey defends his title against candidates Helen Blackburn and Kirt Anthony.

I would have loved to have been the fly on the wall when councillors first learned Cr Dempsey’s council’s governance spokeswoman, Cr Blackburn, revealed her mayoral ambition last November. And yes, I would have told you how it would have gone down.

Candidates Mitch Pukallus, Helen Blackburn, Tim Sayre, Jack Dempsey, Kirt Anthony, May Mitchell, Tracey McPhee, and Tanya Jones discuss the conditions of limiting election material in front of the prepoll booth last week. Picture: Chris Burns.

In the 2016 election Cr Dempsey won with 71 per cent of the first preference, dominating the other four candidates. His most popular division had been Bargara, where he had 78.8 per cent of the vote.

Cr Blackburn is banking on the fact that she offers a strong alternative to Cr Dempsey. Their contrast mostly lies in the use of finances, and the future use of more than $30 million in unallocated funds. Cr Blackburn has wanted a freeze on rates, even before the economic impact of the coronavirus, but supporters of Cr Dempsey say this money is essential for major projects such as water treatment plants.

6.30PM:

OKAY, voting has closed.

It has been a long and tense election campaign for the Bundaberg Region.

Nobody could have predicted the numerous twists that have happened along the way, which most recently includes the health concerns of the coronavirus and the uncertainty it has thrown with the process.

And I am sure many people, including candidates, are relieved the electioneering is over.

Tonight the candidates and their scrutineers will not be able to watch the preliminary counting, but from a distance we will do our best to keep an eye on the results using the Electoral Commission of Queensland’s data.

The ECQ said preliminary counting will begin after polling closes at 6pm.

We are going to try to keep it light and entertaining, so in the absence of a democracy sausage, please order your socially isolated delivered pizza, gather your snacks, and buckle up.