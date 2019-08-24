Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVE: T20 Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v Northern Tide

24th Aug 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Watch the Hobart Hurricanes in action against the Northern Tide livestreamed from T20 Strike League in Darwin.

The Hurricanes have swept all before them winning all their matches, can they keep their unbeaten record intact?

CLICK ON THE VIDEO ARROW ABOVE TO START THE LIVE ACTION

The league holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League this year.

The Hurricanes have former Test cricketer Alex Doolan, rising fast bowler Riley Meredith and all-rounders Keegan Oates and Simon Milenko in their ranks.

More Stories

Show More
cricket hobart hurricanes livestream northern tide strike league t20

Top Stories

    Fed-up magistrate sends Bundy hoon on fast lane to jail

    premium_icon Fed-up magistrate sends Bundy hoon on fast lane to jail

    Crime IT IS said when you do the crime, you do the time. And Anthony John Doyle, who appeared in court for his ninth disqualified driving charge, this saying is true.

    New era for NewsMail: Zac joins team ahead of big change

    premium_icon New era for NewsMail: Zac joins team ahead of big change

    Business Your newspaper is changing to 350mm format next week

    Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    premium_icon Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    Crime Covert police asked if she knew where they could "get on”. She did.