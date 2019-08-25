Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVE NOW: Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v City Cyclones

by David Wood
25th Aug 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Join us Sunday for our exclusive livestream of the NT Strike League grand final from 3pm (AEST). But first watch the livestream of the Hobart Hurricanes v City Cyclones here from 11am

You can watch the action here.

To watch the game, simply clicking on the play button in the video player above.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.

cricket grand final livestream strike league t20

Top Stories

    Patients told to hit highway

    premium_icon Patients told to hit highway

    Health If you live in one part of the state and you get sick, there’s a good chance you’re going to be doing a lot of driving if you want to get well.

    Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    premium_icon Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    Crime A rising rugby league star has come crashing back down to earth

    OPINION: Do we expect too much from our councillors?

    premium_icon OPINION: Do we expect too much from our councillors?

    Opinion Adam Wratten shares his thoughts local government has changed