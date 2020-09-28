Menu
LIVE: Premier to reveal state’s virus case latest

by Jack McKay
28th Sep 2020 9:17 AM
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to reveal the state's latest COVID-19 case numbers, on the day millions of Australians see their JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments cut.

The JobKeeper payment will only be extended for businesses and not-for-profits still significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while payment rates will be split into two separate tiers and gradually reduced.

Meanwhile the COVID-19 supplement added to JobSeeker payments is also due to be reduced

JobKeeper is slated to continue until March 28, while the JobSeeker top up will stay until at least the end of 2020.

coronavirus editors picks

