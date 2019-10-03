Menu
Live powerline falls on car, driver hospitalised

by Nic Darveniza
3rd Oct 2019 5:17 AM
A woman is in a serious condition after a live powerline fell onto the road, striking her car.

The 54-year-old was driving on the Sexton Hwy, southwest of Ayr, when a burning power pole caused a live power line to drop onto the road around 8pm.

Contact with the line left her with burns to her lower limbs and electrical shock.

She was transported in a serious condition to nearby Ayr Hospital, before being airlifted to Townsville Hospital for further treatment.

