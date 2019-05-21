Round 11 NRL teams: Dragons clean-out, Okunbor gone

THE round-11 NRL teams have been named.

EELS V PANTHERS

Thursday, May 23, Bankwest Stadium, 7.50pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Josh Hoffman 4. Blake Ferguson 5. George Jennings 6. Will Smith 7. Mitch Moses 8. Junior Paulo 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tim Mannah (c) 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Manu Ma'u

Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Daniel Alvaro 16. Brad Takairangi 17. David Gower

Reserves: 18. Jaeman Salmon 19. Bevan French 20. Kane Evans 21 Oregon Kaufusi

SuperCoach news: Blake Ferguson moves to the centres with Brad Takairangi to the interchange. The move should see a dip in Fergo's work rate in offence but lift him in defence and give him the chance to inject himself more in attack. Regardless he is a watch this week with a high BE (100) and Origin selection a chance.

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare 4. Waqa Blake 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Sione Katoa 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Frank Winterstein 13. James Fisher-Harris

Interchange: 14. Liam Martin, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono 16. Tim Grant 17. Moses Leota

Reserves: 18. Mitchell Kenny 19. Hame Sele 20. Kaide Ellis 21. Caleb Aekins

SuperCoach news: Plenty of movement in the backline with Josh Mansour recalled at the expense Dallin Watene-Zelezniak while James Maloney (suspended) is replaced by Jarome Luai. A return to lock makes James Fisher-Harris a more appealing prospect. Cheapie prospect Liam Martin named on the bench.

SEA EAGLES V TITANS

Friday, May 24, Lottoland, 6pmSea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Dylan Walker, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Lachlan Croker, 7. Kane Elgey, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic.

Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Morgan Boyle

Reserves: 18. Taniela Paska, 19. Jade Anderson, 20 Haumole Olakauatu21. Lloyd Perrett

SuperCoach news: No Daly Cherry-Evans or Lachlan Croker named this week so youngster Cade Cust gets another game. Dylan Walker is a watch this week and if he scores well we'll talk about whether he is worth buying ahead of the round-12 bye.

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Anthony Don 3. Jesse Arthurs 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Moeaki Fotuaika 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Shannon Boyd 16. Keegan Hipgrave 17. Jai Whitbread

Reserves: 18. Jack Stockwell 19. Max King 20. Ryley Jacks 21. Will Matthews

SuperCoach news: Michael Gordon not named so AJ Brimson gets another shot at fullback. Tyrone Peachey on the interchange, giving Jesse Arthars get another start. Shannon Boyd returns but from the bench with Mo Fotuaika to start.

Kalyn Ponga has been in stunning form for Newcastle. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

KNIGHTS V ROOSTERS

Friday, May 24, McDonald Jones Stadium, 7.55pm

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Connor Watson 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby

Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. James Gavet 17. Sione Mata'utia

Reserves: 18. Josh King 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Jamie Buhrer 21. Mason Lino

SuperCoach news: Connor Watson starts, Kurt Mann back to the bench. Other than that very stable in the Hunter.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Sitili Tupouniua 17. Mitchell Aubusson

Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins, 19. Ryan Hall 20. Josh Curran 21. Brock Lamb

SuperCoach news: Boyd Cordner and Daniel Tupou return and Sio Siua Taukeiaho has been named to start despite picking up a groin injury last week. His quiet game in round eight and injury in round 10 sets "TKO" up as a well-priced pick-up around round 14.

RAIDERS V COWBOYS

Saturday, May 25, GIO Stadium, 3pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Nick Cotric 5. Michael Oldfield 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Joseph Tapine 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh

Reserves: 18. Aidan Sezer 19. Emre Guler 20. Sebastian Kris 21. Royce Hunt

SuperCoach news: Joseph Tapine is back! But the big unit is named on the bench with coach Ricky Stuart naming Hudson Young to start. Tapine's return may hurt Young's minutes but should see him up his work rate in attack.

Cowboys: 1. Jordan Kahu, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Tom Opacic, 5. Gideon Gela-Mosby, 6. John Asiata, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste, 15. Mitchell Dunn, 16. Scott Bolton, 17. Francis Molo

Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Shane Wright, 20. Josh McGuire, 21. Jake Clifford

SuperCoach news: Ben Hampton (biceps) is out and Nick Campton's man crush, Gideon Gela-Mosby, wins a recall to the NRL. GGM has a tremendous strike rate in attack, but sadly a fair one in suspensions too, so he's an avoid for me. Josh McGuire named in the reserves and is extended to play so watch late team lists.

WARRIORS V BRONCOS

Saturday, May 25, Mt Smart Stadium, 5.30pm

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Patrick Herbert 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Kodi Nikorima 7 Blake Green 8 Bunty Afoa 9 Issac Luke 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Isaiah Papali'i 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Adam Blair 16 Ligi Sao 17 Karl Lawton

Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale 20 Leivaha Pulu 21 Chris Satae 23 Chanel Harris-Tavita

SuperCoach news: Agnatius Passi's suspension results in the return of Adam Blair. Other than that very stable with only Patrick Herbert being worth a trade at this point.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Tevita Pangai Junior

Interchange: 14. James Segeyaro 15. David Fifita 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Joe Ofahengaue

Reserves: 18. Patrick Carrigan 19. James Roberts 20. Izaia Perese 21. Sean O'Sullivan

The Broncos' James Roberts has been named in the reserves. Picture: Richard Gosling/AAP

SuperCoach news: As expected, Tevita Pangai Jr's strong form has him back in the starting line-up, with Thomas Flegler moving to the bench. Jimmy "The Jet" Roberts still idling his engines, named in the reserves.

RABBITOHS V WESTS TIGERS

Saturday, May 25, ANZ Stadium, 7.35pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Corey Allen 2. Mawene Hiroti 3. Ethan Lowe 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Dean Britt 17. Liam Knight

Reserves: 18. Jacob Gagan 19. Billy Brittain 20. Bayley Sironen 20. Dean Britt

SuperCoach news: Corey Allan retains fullback duties and genuine cheapie option Mawene Hiroti retains a spot on the wing. Ethan Lowe named at centre in place of Kyle Turner. Hiroti appears to have decent job security and has put up very SC friendly stats in NSW Cup, could be worth a punt.

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Robert Jennings 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Chris McQueen 13. Matthew Eisenhuth

Interchange: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Josh Aloiai 17. Michael Chee-Kam

Reserves: 18. David Nofoaluma 19. Elijah Taylor 20. Oliver Clark 21. Luke Garner

SuperCoach news: Mahe Fonua dropped! Paul Momirovski comes into the centres in place of Fonua but former SC gun David Nofoaluma cannot get a start.

BULLDOGS V STORM

Sunday, May 26, Belmore Sports Ground, 2pm

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Christian Crichton 3. Marcelo Montoya 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jack Cogger 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Chris Smith

Interchange: 14. Rhyse Martin 15. Ofahiki Ogden 16. Danny Fualalo 17. Sauaso Sue

Reserves: 19. Michael Lichaa 20. Lachlan Lewis 21. Kerrod Holland 23. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

SuperCoach news: Jayden Okunbor's injury sees Christian Crichton come on to a wing. Adam Elliot not back and Chris Smith retains the lock position ahead of Rhyse Martin, who is now a sell.

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Joe Stimson 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Reserves: 18. Justin Olam 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Tino Faasuamaleaui 21. Sandor Earl

SuperCoach news: Excitement machine Ryan Papenhuyzen on the interchange bench due to Jahrome Hughes' (concussion) return. Preseason darling Joe Stimson named to play first game of the season from the bench in place of Christian Welch (knee).

DRAGONS V SHARKS

Sunday, May 26, WIN Stadium, 4.05pm

Dragons: 1. Zac Lomax 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Jonas Pearson 6. Jai Field 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie

Interchange: 14. Luciano Leilua 15. Jacob Host 16. Reece Robson 17. Korbin Sims

Reserves: 18. Josh Kerr 19. Mitchell Allgood 20. Mikaele Ravalawa 21. Matt Dufty

SuperCoach news: Some backline moves from Paul McGregor, who had to respond to last week's hammering. Matt Dufty and Makaele Ravalawa have been dropped, Zac Lomax moves to fullback (interesting to see how he fares under the high ball), Euan Aitken to start at centre, Jonus Pearson to make his club debut on the wing and Korbin Sims returns on the interchange bench.

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Aaron Gray 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. (c)

Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Sione Katoa 20. Billy Magoulias 21. Matt Moylan

SuperCoach news: Matt Moylan is back and all but certain to play but where he plays is still to be decided after he was named in jumper 21 on the extended bench. No other changes of note.