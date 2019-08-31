Menu
Rugby League

Live now: Villanova v Marist Ashgrove

by Lachlan Grey, Andrew Dawson
31st Aug 2019 12:08 PM
Subscriber only

The AIC rugby league season is in full swing and we've got the action covered today as Villanova hosts the Round 5 games.

Two of Brisbane's biggest schools face off on the main field with the home team tackling the might of Marist College Ashgrove.

CLICK PLAY IN THE VIDEO ABOVE TO WATCH LIVE

On Charlie Fisher Oval, Iona College will look to take down St Laurie's.

And over on Fr John Seary Oval, Padua College will take on St Patrick's College Shorncliffe in what could be the match of the round.

Check out the schedule below and watch the video above for the full replay of last week's open match of the week.

FULL AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 5 SCHEDULE

Villanova v Marist Ashgrove

Iona College v St Laurence's

Padua College v St Patrick's

TIMES

8.30am: Year 5

9.30am: Year 6

10.30am: Year 7

11.30am: Year 8

12.30pm: Year 9 (Villanova v Marist Ashgrove streamed)

1.30pm: Year 10 (Villanova v Marist Ashgrove streamed)

2.40pm: Open (Villanova v Marist Ashgrove streamed)

aic livestream marist college rugby league villanova college

