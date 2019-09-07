Live now: Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove
We are currently experiencing a technical difficulty at the ground for the Grade 9 match. We hope to have the error fixed as soon as possible. We apologise for the delay.
Padua College is the home of the AIC rugby league action today as Round 6 gets underway.
The hosts will play the dominant Marist College Ashgrove and are every chance to end their winning run in the Open grade.
CLICK THE PLAY BUTTON IN THE VIDEO ABOVE TO JOIN THE ACTION
On the other fields, St Edmund's College will take on Iona College, and Villanova will battle it out with St Patrick's College Shorncliffe.
Join the team as we livestream the action from 12.30pm. Check out the full schedule below.
AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 6
Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove
St Edmund's College v Iona College
Villanova College v St Patricks College
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
GRADE 9: From 12.30pm
GRADE 10: From 1.30pm
OPEN: From 2.40pm