Basketball

Live now: Ipswich Grammar v Toowoomba Grammar

by Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard
20th Sep 2019 7:27 AM
The Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland continues today showcasing the best school talent in Queensland.

First up it's Ipswich Grammar School v Toowoomba Grammar School.

Ipswich in the white and red with score on the left of scoreboard, Toowoomba in the blue and yellow and score on the right.

Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

The competition will be played across three venues - Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.

Watch the action in the player above and check out the full four-day livestream schedule here.

And check out the day one results here.

