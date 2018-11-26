News
LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale
Gladstone Regional Council have given an update on the bushfire situation at Deepwater.
News AT LEAST two homes have been lost as the Deepwater blaze continues to burn.
Environment Incident being looked into by council
Weather Severe heatwave conditions are expected for Bundaberg this week
Breaking The severe bushfire is now affecting the township of Deepwater.