Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Music

Hope for Red Hot Chili Peppers fans

by Amy Price
26th Nov 2018 6:30 PM

BRISBANE still has a taste for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

After the American rockers added a second Brisbane show to their national tour on Monday to meet demand, general admission to both shows sold out within hours of going on sale.

A Live Nation spokeswoman said the promoters were "working with Red Hot Chili Peppers production to try to make more tickets available."

Red Hot Chili Peppers will play two shows in Brisbane in February. Picture: Steve Keros
"At this time there is no opportunity for additional performances. Fans can keep up to date on Live Nation Oz NZ Facebook," a Live Nation spokesman said.

Touring Australia for the first time in 12 years, Red Hot Chili Peppers will now perform at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 25 and 26 with Live Nation citing "overwhelming ticket demand during the pre-sale" for the additional show.

Sydney is the only other city with a second show.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have won six Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million albums.

