Live London theatre coming to the Moncrieff

LIVE THEATRE: No Man's Land starring Ian McKellen as Spooner and Patrick Stewart as Hirst will be showing at the Moncrieff entertainment Centre tomorrow.

FOUR award-winning and classic theatre pieces will be screened at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre this year when it brings stunning, live London stage productions to Bundaberg.

Bundaberg theatre enthusiasts can have the best seat in the house for National Theatre Live productions starting at 11.30am tomorrow with No Man's Land.

Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in Harold Pinter's classic story as two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, who meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst's stately house nearby.

As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said it was a great opportunity for Bundy audiences to experience first-class British theatre productions in high definition on the Moncrieff screen.

"We will be the only site outside of south-east Queensland offering the National Theatre Live program,” Cr Peters said.

"No Man's Land is a wonderful production about poetry and ageing, wealth and poverty, grace and menace, reality and illusion.

"I would encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity to see No Man's Land live from Wyndham's Theatre, London. It promises to be a production not to be missed.”

Cr Peter's said the Moncrieff season for 2017 was delivered with the support of a range of sponsors and event partners.

"We are thrilled to offer a range of entertainment options in our program at affordable prices for our community thanks to the support of local businesses.”

Other productions in the Moncrieff's National Live Theatre program include War Horse on March 8, Hedda Gabler on June 21 and Angels in America.

For more information and to book head to moncrieff-bundaberg. com.au. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office or by phoning the venue on 4130 4100.