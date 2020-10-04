Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE: Girls U14 Townsville Lightning v SD Trojans White

by Brayden Heslehurst
4th Oct 2020 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

It's where dreams can be ruined or made as teams vie for a spot on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships in Mackay.

With the pool stages over, teams will face do-or-die match-ups at McDonald's Mackay Stadium with this website streaming every game on court four during the tournament.

Day three of competition will tip-off with a crossover before the Division 2 semi-finals are played followed by the Division 1 grand final qualifiers to decide who will feature in the showcase game on the final day.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

9.30am: Girls Division 2 crossover - Townsville Lightning v Southern Districts Trojans White

11am: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Northside Wizards 1 v Cairns Corals

12.30pm: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Sunshine Coast Rip v Gold Coast Breakers

2pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Ipswich Force v Cairns Dolphins

3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteorettes

5pm: Girls Division 1 crossover - SC Phoenix v Brisbane Capitals Gold

More Stories

basketball qld livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunken decision to charge phone in car proves costly

        Premium Content Drunken decision to charge phone in car proves costly

        News The man told the court he was lost and didn’t know the area well.

        MILESTONE: Friendlies emergency department celebrates

        Premium Content MILESTONE: Friendlies emergency department celebrates

        News More than 17,000 patients have sought treatment at The Friendlies Emergency...

        Recognise a local champion this Australia Day

        Recognise a local champion this Australia Day

        News Nominations for the 2021 Bundaberg Regional Council Australia Day Awards are now...

        Plan your long weekend: Tips on best beach spots near Bundy

        Premium Content Plan your long weekend: Tips on best beach spots near Bundy

        News Weather conditions and top picks for swimmers and surfers from the experts