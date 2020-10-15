WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld CBSQ junior tournament
More state titles will be on the line as hundreds of up and coming athletes take to the court for the inaugural Champion Basketball School of Queensland junior and sophomore tournaments.
Following on from last month's Open Division championships, which was won by St Margaret Mary's (girls) and Anglican Church Grammar School, this will be the first year the younger school teams will have the opportunity to play for a state championship.
The tournaments, to be played at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre, Cornubia Park Sports Centre and Auchenflower Stadium, will tip-off tomorrow and finish on Sunday afternoon.
The Courier Mail will livestream all games on Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre's court two throughout the tournament.
Day one will feature some exciting match-ups including the first clash of the day between powerhouses Brisbane State High School and Hillcrest Christian College.
DAY ONE SCHEDULE
8am: Boys Div 1 - Brisbane State High v Hillcrest Christian College
9.20am: Girls Div 1 - Marsden SHS v St James College
10.40am: Boys Div 1 - Toowoomba Grammar v Southport SHS
12pm: Boys Div 1 - Trinity College, Beenleigh v John Paul College
1.20pm: Girls Div 1 - Somerville House v Southport SHS
2.40pm: Girls Div 1 - Moreton Bay College v Chisholm Catholic College
4pm: Boys Div 1 - Coomera Anglican College v St Edmund's College
5.20pm: Girls Div 1 - Capalaba State College v King's Christian College
6.40pm: Boys Div 1 - King's Christian College v Ignatius Park College
Originally published as LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld CBSQ junior tournament