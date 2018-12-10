Menu
There's plenty of responsibility on the shoulders of Shaun Marsh and Travis Head.
Cricket

Aussies still believe despite precarious position

by David Campbell
10th Dec 2018 8:05 AM

Australia resume mission improbable on day five of the first Test against India in Adelaide, where Tim Paine has urged teammates to show the same belief they recently demonstrated in Dubai. 

Paine's side, set an imposing target of 323 at Adelaide Oval, reached 4-104 at stumps on day four.

Shaun Marsh and Travis Head, unbeaten on 31 and 11 respectively, will need to do the bulk of the work if Australia are to peel off the additional 219 runs required and set a new venue record.

 The highest-successful run chase in a Test at the venue is Australia's 6-315, achieved in 1902 against England, while no side has chased down more than 236 since the West Indies in 1982. 

Paine delivered a pep talk at the venue on Sunday night, referencing how Australia achieved something that most pundits believed was impossible just two months ago in the UAE. 

Australia survived 140 overs to salvage a draw in Dubai, where Usman Khawaja batted for almost nine hours before Paine and Nathan Lyon completed the stonewall.

"We actually spoke about Dubai just then," Lyon said.

"It was Tim, just saying we've had that belief before when our backs have been against the wall. 

"We've got a massive sniff here, I believe anyway, in this Test. "

test cricket test series
News Corp Australia

