Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wistari tacks cross the choppy harbour on October 2. Photo Contributed by Marina Hobbs
Wistari tacks cross the choppy harbour on October 2. Photo Contributed by Marina Hobbs Contributed by Marina Hobbs
eXtra

LIVE COVERAGE: 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2018

NICK KOSSATCH
by
30th Mar 2018 11:12 AM

UPDATE 11.32AM: Black Jack holding sway comfortably heading in north-easterly direction at 13.1 knots with Ichi Ban and Envy Scooters at 13.2 knots and 12.3 knots respectively.

Restless best of Gladstone boats at 7.1 knots, Tuan (7.2), Wistari and No Problem further behind.

UPDATE 11.13AM: Black Jack is motoring along at just under 15 knots and is skippered by Mark Bradford and owned by Peter Harburg.

Second is Envy Scooters and Team Hollywood. Gladstone boats Tuan, Restless, 50-year racer Wistari and No Problem way back in the field.

EARLIER:

The 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race has begun in 12-15 knots south-easterly winds.

Black Jack extended its lead from the rest of the fleet.

Gladstone yachts Restless skippered by John Ibell, Ray Hobbs' No Problem, Tuan captained by Brad Barker, Scott Patrick's Wistari in her 50th race.

70th brisbane to gladstone black jack brisbane to gladstone yacht race
Gladstone Observer
GALLERY: Inside look at arguably Bundy's most stunning home

GALLERY: Inside look at arguably Bundy's most stunning home

Property Sotheby's International Realty lists award-winning property.

'ONLY BOYS': Women not wanted for hard yakka at Bundy farm

'ONLY BOYS': Women not wanted for hard yakka at Bundy farm

News Bundy company's job ad calls for male farm workers

Bundy man's uncanny royal link to magical Scottish castle

Bundy man's uncanny royal link to magical Scottish castle

News Bundy, Scotland and Prince tied by Macleans

BUNDY BUSINESSES: What's open and closed on Good Friday

BUNDY BUSINESSES: What's open and closed on Good Friday

Business Need to duck out for groceries?

Local Partners