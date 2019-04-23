NRL Teams: Cowboys gun in running for early return

THE teams have dropped for Round 7 - and it's a mixture of welcome returns and some massive injury news.

Here's how the teams will line-up for the upcoming round.

Winners

- POD option Tevita Pangai (12 per cent, 530k) should be fit and firing on return form a two-week suspension for a late shot on Cooper Cronk. The return will pushes popular cheapie Thomas Flegler to the bench.

- Rookie prop Payne Haas played an astonishing 80 minutes against Canberra and will see his first price rise after a blistering start to the season.

- 'God 2.0' Rhyse Martin returns to the starting side but could be a late change as per last week.

- Jason Taumalolo is a huge inclusion on an extended bench, his injury return would be well ahead of schedule.

- Blake Ferguson returns from injury in place of Josh Hoffman.

- Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring) and Charnze Nicholl-Kolkstad (knee) have both been named but are in doubt with injury.

- Penrith young gun Caleb Aekins is a surprise inclusion at fullback and has jumped into cheapie calculations for the Round 12 bye week.

Losers

- Ryan James (knee) is out long-term in a major blow for the Titans.

- Arguably the greatest cheapie of all time Briton Nikora is out after copping a one-game ban for a dangerous throw charge.

- Luke Keary has been ruled out with concussion but that is also bad news for Latrell Mitchell owners, with the gun centre tipped to shift to the halves where his SuperCoach output is reduced.

- Cheapie prospect Dallin Watene-Zelezniak shifts to centre and therefore bows out of cheapie calculations.

Latrell Mitchell has been named at five-eighth. Picture: AAP

ROOSTERS v DRAGONS

Thu 25 Apr, SCG, 4.05pm

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Mitchell Aubusson, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Latrell Mitchell, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Sitili Tupouniua, 17. Lachlan Lam. Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins, 19. Poasa Faamausili, 20. Brock Lamb, 21. Sam Verrills

Team news: Jake Friend returns at hooker, pushing Victor Radley back to lock and Zane Tetevano onto the bench. Meanwhile Latrell Mitchell shifts to five-eighth in place of Luke Keary (concussion) which brings Mitchell Aubusson into the starting lineup. Youngster Lachlan Lam lines up on the bench.

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Zac Lomax, 16. Jacob Host, 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Mitchell Allgood 19. Jai Field 20. Lachlan Timm 21. Jonas Pearson

Team news: Paul McGregor has named an unchanged squad from the outfit that snuck home against Manly last round.

Blake Green is back for the Warriors. AAP Image/Craig Golding.

STORM v WARRIORS

Thu 25 Apr, AAMI Park, 7.50pm

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Marion Seve. Reserves: 18. Patrick Kaufusi 19. Billy Walters 20. Albert Vete 21. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Team news: No changes to the starting side, Marion Seve replaces Ryan Papenhuyzen on the bench.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 Gerard Beale 3 Peta Hiku 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Issac Luke 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Adam Blair 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Isaiah Papali'i 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Nathaniel Roache. Reserves: 18 Hayze Perham 20 Leivaha Pulu 21 Patrick Herbert 22 Chris Satae

Team news: Gerard Beale replaces the injured David Fusitu'a on the wing. Blake Green returns in the halves pushing Peta Hiku to centre.

Jason Taumalolo is edging closer to his North Queensland Cowboys return. Picture: Evan Morgan

BULLDOIGS v COWBOYS

Fri 26 Apr, ANZ Stadium, 6.00pm

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Ofahiki Ogden 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Rhyse Martin. Interchange: 14. Michael Lichaa 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Adam Elliot 17. Chris Smith. Reserves: 19. Christian Chrichton 20. Marcelo Montoya 21. Fa'amanu Brown 22. Renouf Toomaga

Team news: Rhyse Martin has been named to start with Adam Elliott dropping to the bench in the only change.

Cowboys: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Justin O'Neill 3. Jordan Kahu, 4. Enari Tuala 5. Ben Hampton 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan 8. Matt Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Josh McGuire 13. John Asiata. Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste 15. Coen Hess 16. Scott Bolton 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen 19. Tom Opacic 20. Jason Taumalolo 21. Mitchell Dunn

Team news: Jason Taumalolo is a huge inclusion on an extended bench, his injury return would be well ahead of schedule. No changes to the 17 named.

Caleb Aekins will become the third player tried at fullback for the Panthers this year. Picture: AAP

PANTHERS v RABBITOHS

Fri 26 Apr, Panthers Stadium, 7.55pm

Panthers: 1. Caleb Aekins 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 4. Waqa Blake 5. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Wayde Egan 10. Tim Grant 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo 13. James Fisher-Harris.. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Liam Martin 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Reserves: 18. Jarome Luai 19. Kaide Ellis 20. Dylan Edwards 21. Tyrell Fuimaono

Team news: Caleb Aekins is a surprise inclusion at fullback with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak replacing the injured Dean Whare at centre.

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Corey Allan 3. Kyle Turner 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Bayley Sironen 19. Connor Tracey 20. Dean Britt 21. Mawene Hiroti

Team news: No changes to the 17 that defeated the Bulldogs.

Robbie Farah has been named, but will have to pass concussion protocols to take his place against the Titans. Picture: Getty

WESTS TIGERS V TITANS

Sat 27 Apr, Scully Park, 5.30pm

Wests Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Josh Reynolds 7. Luke Brooks 8. Russell Packer 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Luke Garner 13. Josh Aloiai. Interchange: 14. Ben Matulino 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Matthew Eisenhuth 17. Michael Chee-Kam. Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Elijah Taylor 20. David Nofoaluma 21. Chris McQueen

Team News: Surprisingly no changes to the 17 that were thrashed by the Eels on Easter Monday. Luke Garner and Robbie Farah must pass concussion protocol to take part in the clash.

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Shannon Boyd 9. Mitch Rein 10. Moeaki Fotuaika 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Phillip Sami 15. Keegan Hipgrave 16. Max King 17. Jai Whitbread. Reserves: 18. Jack Stockwell 19. Will Matthews 20. Jesse Arthars 21. Ryley Jacks

Team news: Kevin Proctor returns for Ryan James (ACL, season). Keegan Hipgrave replaces Jack Stockwell on the bench. Jai Whitbread keeps his bench spot and is a serious cheapie prospect this week.

James Roberts is back in Brisbane’s starting lineup as he deals with a troublesome Achilles injury. Picture: AAP

BRONCOS v SHARKS

Sat 27 Apr, Suncorp Stadium, 7.35pm

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. James Roberts 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Kodi Nikorima 8. Payne Haas 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Tevita Pangai Jnr. Interchange: 14. Kotoni Staggs 15. David Fifita 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Patrick Carrigan. Reserves: 18. Jaydn Su'A 19. Gehamat Shibasaki 20. Tom Dearden 21. Matthew Lodge

Team news: James Roberts returns to the starting side at centre in place of Kotoni Staggs who moves to the bench. Tevita Pangai Jnr returns at lock pushing Thomas Flegler to the bench. Jayden Su'a has been dropped to reserves, Matt Lodge is eyeing a return from a throat injury after being named on an extended bench.

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Josh Dugan 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (C). Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Ronaldo Mulitalo 19. Kyle Flanagan 20. Sione Katoa 21. Billy Magoulias

Team news: Briton Nikora (suspension) is replacing in the back-row by Scott Sorensen. Jason Bukuya returns to the bench.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is in doubt with a knee injury. Picture: Getty

SEA EAGLES v RAIDERS

Sun 28 Apr, Lottoland, 2.00pm

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C), 8. Toafofoa Sipley, 9. Api Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Morgan Boyle. Reserves: 18. Kelepi Tanginoa , 19. Sam Smith, 20 Lachlan Croker, 21 Taniela Paseka

Team news: No changes, with Toafofoa Sipley retaining his spot alongside Martin Taupau in the front-row as Addin Fonua-Blake serves the final match of his two-game suspension.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Emre Guler 16. Sia Soliola 17. Jack Murchie. Reserves: 18. Aidan Sezer 19. Bailey Simonsson 20. JJ Collins 21. Hudson Young

Team news: Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad had been named but remains in doubt with a knee injury. Emre Guler and Jack Murchie replace JJ Collins and Hudson Young on the bench.

In the wars... Blake Ferguson has been named to make a comeback from his rib and nose injuries. Picture: AAP

KNIGHTS v EELS

Sun 28 Apr, McDonald Jones Stadium, 4.05pm

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Connor Watson 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10.James Gavet 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Jamie Buhrer 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. Daniel Saifiti 17. Josh King. Reserves: 18. Mason Lino 19. Tautau Moga 20. Sione Mata'utia 21. Pasami Saulo

Team news: No changes, with Connor Watson holding onto his spot in the halves.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Ray Stone. Reserves: 18. Manu Ma'u 19. Kane Evans 20. Josh Hoffman 21. George Jennings

Team news: Blake Ferguson returns from injury in place of Josh Hoffman. Tepai Moeroa starts in place of Peni Terepo. Daniel Alvaro must pass concussion protocol to take his place.