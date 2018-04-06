LIVE BLOG: Meet the Bundy lady who's a pen-pal to the royals

People line up to see Prince Charles

10.25AM: Patty Dexter doesn't mind waiting to meet the prince.

The Bundaberg lady spoke to the NewsMail's reporters on scene at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and shared her tale of why she's waiting in the rain to meet Prince Charles.

"I sent Charles a card for his 60th birthday and I'll also send him one for his 70th birthday and on Camilla's birthday I sent her one and she sent me a lovely hand-written note and a letter back and a photo," she said.

Ms Dexter admits to being a real royal lover.

"Princess Beatrice, I just received a lovely hand-written letter from her, I sent her a congratulations for her engagement," she said.

She's also written to Prince Harry.

10.15AM: NewsMail deputy editor Hayley Nissen says hundreds are braving the rain to get a glimpse of the prince as they wait for him to arrive.

Some are trying to shelter from the rain, while others are embracing the drizzle.

Young performers on stage: Bundy girls perform on the stage.

Those who are waiting are having their day brightened up by a performance by Hayley Wheeler and Ariana Brogden - two local girls who recently released an anti-bullying country rap fusion song online titled Those Words Can Hurt.

Crowds gather at the airport to wait for the prince.

9.47PM: The atmosphere is already building at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery as locals await Prince Charles's arrival.

Crowds also gathered this morning at the Bundaberg Airport from around 9am as locals await the arrival of His Royal Highness.

SES is directing traffic and police motorbikes can be seen patrolling the area as locals flood in from different directions.

One Bundaberg man awaiting the prince's visit said he was hoping to meet Prince Charles soon.

"It's so exciting waiting for royalty in Bundaberg," he said.

"They said the prince is expected around 11.45am."

The grey skies make for a very English day for the prince's visit.

Hundreds line up: Hundreds of people line up at the distillery.