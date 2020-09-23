Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE BASKETBALL: Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Sep 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals. Up next is Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Logan Thunder Gold from 11am.

Can the Gold Coast Waves add another state championship to their already full trophy cabinet, will the Southern Districts Spartans book their spot to play in a grand final on their home court or will the Mackay Meteorettes or another team cause an upset?

Those are the situations that lay ahead on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium.

The Waves have already sealed top spot in Pool A, despite having one round robin game to play in the morning while the Meteorettes can finish first in Pool B with a win over the Sunshine Coast Rip.

All games on court one, including Division 1 and Division 2 semi-finals, will be livestreamed in this story.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 1 - SD Spartans v SWM Pirates Purple

9.30am: Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals

11am: Division 2 Quarterfinal - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Logan Thunder Gold

12.30pm: Division 2 - North Gold Coast Seahawks v Toowoomba Mountaineers

2pm: Division 1 Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v (2nd Pool B)

3.30pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A)

5pm: Division 2 - Semi-Final (Winner QF2 v Winner QF3)

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

More Stories

Show More
basketball girls u16 livestream sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Premium Content Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Pets & Animals There are calls for an investigation after four dugongs and a groper were found dead in suspicious circumstances across Queensland. WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

        Candidate calls for rates to be frozen at 2019 levels

        Premium Content Candidate calls for rates to be frozen at 2019 levels

        News KATTERS Australian Party Burnett state election candidate Paul Hudson has slammed...

        $6.5m boost: RFDS supports more than local patients

        Premium Content $6.5m boost: RFDS supports more than local patients

        News NEW study finds Royal Flying Doctor Service provides big boost for Bundaberg...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites