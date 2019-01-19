Novak filthy at offensive Aussie crowd

NOVAK Djokovic was furious at having to play in broad daylight with the lights on at Melbourne Park, blowing up and demanding they be switched off, before proceeding to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Djokovic had taken a 6-4 6-4 lead over Canadian young gun Denis Shapovalov under the Melbourne sun but was left gobsmacked when lights around the court went on before the third set got under way.

He approached the umpire to have them turned off and spoke to another official but was overruled.

There was a suggestion it was to aid TV broadcasts when shadows appeared, but Channel 9 commentator Jim Courier insisted his network hadn't asked for any lights to be turned on.

"I've been doing this a long time in this bunker. I don't recall seeing lights on during the day and I don't understand it," Courier said.

Nick Kyrgios was commentating the match and joked Djokovic was getting upset because he wanted to save electricity.

Later in the third set the crowd copped some shade from Djokovic. Serving at 4-4, he served a double fault and was broken - and the crowd cheered.

The Serbian gave a sarcastic thumbs up but was clearly upset as he walked back to his chair.

He had also been given a time violation by the umpire when down 0-40 in that same game.

"The crowd was cheering the double fault. He didn't like that," Courier said. "He didn't like them cheering an unforced error.

"The six-time champ took offence at that. He is fuming.

"He was running hot there at the end."

Djokovic couldn't recover and Shapovalov served out the set to send the match into a fourth set.

The top seed left the court before the fourth set started to cool off and it paid dividends as he roared to life and took it 6-0 to secure a 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory.

On Melbourne Arena, Milos Raonic survived some nervous moments to complete a straight sets win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The Frenchman launched a spirited fightback in the third set tiebreaker but Raonic remained composed and advanced to the fourth round with his 6-4 6-4 7-6 (8-6) victory.

ROD LAVER ARENA

(6) Elina Svitolina (UKR) def Shuai Zhang (CHN) 4-6 6-4 7-5

(16) Serena Williams (USA) def Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-2 6-1

(1) Novak Djokovic (SRB) def (25) Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0

MARGARET COURT ARENA

(4) Naomi Osaka (JAP) def (28) Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) 5-7 6-4 6-1

(8) Kei Nishikori (JAP) def Joao Sousa (POR) 7-6 6-1 6-2

Madison Keys (USA) def (12) Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3 6-2

MELBOURNE ARENA

(15) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) def (21) David Goffin (BEL) 6-2 7-6 6-3

(16) Milos Raonic (CAN) def Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-4 6-4 7-6