Hawthorn’s Tom Mitchell wins Brownlow Medal

TOM Mitchell strolled into Melbourne's Crown Casino as the heavy favourite and walked out with the Brownlow Medal around his neck.

Col Austen, Robert DiPierdomenico, John Platten, Shane Crawford, Sam Mitchell and now Tom Mitchell.

The ball magnet makes it Brownlow Medal number six for the Hawthorn football club after he burst out of the blocks with three best on grounds before a slow patch in the middle of the season.

A serious challenge from Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom had many on the edge of their seats, and even Mitchell admitted there were some nerves around.

"Steele obviously had a tremendous season and envious of him this weekend that he is able to play in a Grand Final. He had an outstanding year," Mitchell said.

His spectacular 2018 season saw him average 35.3 disposals a game while he also amassed 40+ touches on 11 occasions.

In total he accumulated a total of 786 disposals from his 22 home and away games while claiming a host of media awards.

Mitchell was the heavy favourite entering the night in Melbourne and beat out Sidebottom and late Melbourne bolter Angus Brayshaw.

The tireless midfielder was full of praise - when accepting the award - for his girlfriend Hannah who changed up his diet.

"In summary my diet wasn't too flash. Pre-game routine consisted of a box of BBQ Shapes and Kit Kats. I am on a strict salmon diet," he said.

"She is the reason that I am standing up here. She has helped me enormously and made sacrifices and she is there for the highs and lows and I can't thank her enough for what she has done for me."

Of course his coach Alastair Clarkson provided the laughs when Mitchell began his speech and the camera panned to Clarko who appeared asleep.

"I will start with the Hawthorn Football Club. Thanks so much for the opportunity you have

given me. Clarko seems pretty interested.

"That is the last time that I will give you a mention."

He did however praise the tactical master for his belief in him when he first walked in the doors at Hawthorn.

"He has had a massive influence on me since I have come across to Hawthorn. He has instilled so much belief in me and I can't thank him enough since I have come to Hawthorn. He has improved me enormously," Mitchell said.

Brownlow Leaderboard

Tom Mitchell - 28 votes

Steele Sidebottom - 24 votes

Angus Brayshaw - 21 votes

Patrick Cripps - 20 votes

Max Gawn - 20 votes