Litzow misses out on elusive title at state championships

ON THE HUNT: Bundaberg's James Litzow (58) tries to overtake Jordi Marcon (42) in the final of the TAG 125 light in Bundy. Brian Cassidy

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's James Litzow says he won't stop until he gets his hands on the TAG 125 Light state title.

The Bundy Kart driver fell agonisingly short of claiming the title yesterday after an intense battle with Ipswich's Jordi Marcon in the main race.

A win would have sealed the title for Litzow but Marcon wouldn't budge as he got the lead early and held off every attack.

Litzow, after one final move, fell 0.09 seconds away from the title.

He missed out by one point over Scott Sorensen with Marcon and Litzow tied for second.

"I felt as though on lap two I could have one go there (to overtake),” he said.

"Then for the rest of the laps he got too far away and it wouldn't have been safe to make a move and it probably would have put us both in the bin.

"It did come down to a little bit of a battle (in the end) but unfortunately Jordi got it, so congratulations to him.”

Litzow has won two state titles in other categories but has always wanted to land the TAG 125 Light crown.

"I have been chasing this state title for three years and to come down to this has been stressful,” he said.

"I'm going to keep racing in other races this year and give it another go next year.”

Litzow will now focus on competing at the Race of Stars on the Gold Coast and will be joined by fellow Bundy racer Troy Loeskow.

Loeskow finished second for the round and sixth overall in the same class.

In other significant Bundy results, Ty Spencer finished second overall in the KA3 Junior title with Blayke Wagner and Ricky Paroz finishing fourth overall in the TAG 125 Heavy and TAG 125 Restricted Light classes respectively.