Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TAKING THE STAGE: The Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's production of Little Women will open on September 13, tickets are available now.
TAKING THE STAGE: The Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's production of Little Women will open on September 13, tickets are available now.
News

Little Women to put on big show

Mikayla Haupt
1st Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S a story about four sisters and so much more.

The literary classic Little Women by Louise May Alcott will be brought to the stage at the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre in the coming weeks by the Bundaberg Players Inc for five shows.

L ittle Women was originally published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869 by American author Louisa May Alcott, with the story following the lives of the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy.

It details their passage from childhood to womanhood and is loosely based on the author and her three sisters.

The play is directed by Lyn Greer and Ian Rehbein, who are well known to playhouse audiences.

Ian said it was shaping up to be a great production.

“We are very pleased to bring this classic to the stage in Bundaberg” Ian said.

“It is such a well-known story and this play follows the first volume — full of joy and happiness, with none of the sadness of the second volume”.

Lyn shares her co-director’s sentiments and praised the work of the local actors set to bring the story to the stage.

“It is a fascinating story of young women growing up and all the actors have worked very hard to bring the story to life” Lynn said.

“Combined with beautiful costumes and a lovely set with many authentic touches, we are looking forward to a great season”.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for concession and groups and bookings can be made online at the playhouse website www.theplayhousetheatre.org.au or at the playhouse box office at 2B Steffensen St on the weekend from 10am until noon.

bundaberg bundaberg players inc bundaberg playhouse theatre entertainment little women theatre what's on
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: AFL - Bay Power lead into the fourth

    premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: AFL - Bay Power lead into the fourth

    News The Battle of the Bay between Hervey Bay cross-town rivals, Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers for Wide Bay AFL supremacy gets under way this afternoon.

    Woman gets herself out of car after rollover

    premium_icon Woman gets herself out of car after rollover

    News POLICE were called to a single vehicle rollover on Friday morning after the driver...

    Two bodies found at Wuruma Dam

    premium_icon Two bodies found at Wuruma Dam

    News A police search operation has ended after two bodies were found in Wuruma Dam.

    Senator’s CDC data scrutiny

    premium_icon Senator’s CDC data scrutiny

    News A WA Greens senator questions how the cashless debit card can be defined as a...