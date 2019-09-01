Little Women to put on big show

TAKING THE STAGE: The Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's production of Little Women will open on September 13, tickets are available now.

IT’S a story about four sisters and so much more.

The literary classic Little Women by Louise May Alcott will be brought to the stage at the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre in the coming weeks by the Bundaberg Players Inc for five shows.

L ittle Women was originally published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869 by American author Louisa May Alcott, with the story following the lives of the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy.

It details their passage from childhood to womanhood and is loosely based on the author and her three sisters.

The play is directed by Lyn Greer and Ian Rehbein, who are well known to playhouse audiences.

Ian said it was shaping up to be a great production.

“We are very pleased to bring this classic to the stage in Bundaberg” Ian said.

“It is such a well-known story and this play follows the first volume — full of joy and happiness, with none of the sadness of the second volume”.

Lyn shares her co-director’s sentiments and praised the work of the local actors set to bring the story to the stage.

“It is a fascinating story of young women growing up and all the actors have worked very hard to bring the story to life” Lynn said.

“Combined with beautiful costumes and a lovely set with many authentic touches, we are looking forward to a great season”.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for concession and groups and bookings can be made online at the playhouse website www.theplayhousetheatre.org.au or at the playhouse box office at 2B Steffensen St on the weekend from 10am until noon.