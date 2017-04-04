28°
News

Little Mia the face of Easter campaign

Emma Reid
| 4th Apr 2017 3:21 PM
MIGHTY MIA: Mia Pearce was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2015. Now she is on the road to recovery and with the help of parents Ryan and Rhianne Pearce, is helping others as the face of this year's Easter appeal.
MIGHTY MIA: Mia Pearce was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2015. Now she is on the road to recovery and with the help of parents Ryan and Rhianne Pearce, is helping others as the face of this year's Easter appeal. Lee-Ann Wilson Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHOCOLATE wouldn't melt in little Mia Pearce's mouth and it's just as well as the three-year-old fronts this year's Easter appeal.

The Children's Hospital Foundation launched the seventh Woolworths Easter wall token campaign this week to help brighten the lives of sick children just like Mia.

The Bundaberg youngster was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2015 and spent a year in the children's hospital in Brisbane.

Mia Pearce is recovering from cancer.
Mia Pearce is recovering from cancer. Lee-Ann Wilson Photography

The appeal is just one way Mia's parents, Ryan and Rhianne Pearce, are helping to give back to those who helped in their time of need.

All money raised will help the Children's Hospital Foundation to fund life-saving research, purchase vital equipment and provide the highest level of care to children at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital and for children's health services and clinics across the state.

Mrs Pearce said it was a long road the family had travelled and Mia was now tracking along well with her treatment.

"We give her oral chemo daily and she travels to Brisbane monthly for IV chemo and lumbar punctures,” Mrs Pearce said.

The treatment will continue for another year and in the past six months the family has had a couple of relapse scares, but thankfully Mia has remained in remission.

"Our year in Brisbane, mostly spent at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, has shaped Mia into a fearless, headstrong little girl who likes to spend her days horse riding, dancing, kayaking and swimming,” she said.

Mia Pearce is a fighter.
Mia Pearce is a fighter. Lee-Ann Wilson Photography

So with Easter just a hop, skip and a jump away, the Children's Hospital Foundation acting CEO Damon Mudge is calling on Queenslanders to visit their local Woolworths and purchase a $2 Easter wall token from now to April 18.

Last year, Woolworths staff and customers helped raise $1.2m and hope to raise more this year.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  acute lymphoblastic leukaemia bundaberg childrens cospital foundation easter mia pearce rhianne pearce ryan pearce woolworths

Schools targeted by vandals

Schools targeted by vandals

POLICE urge residents to keep an eye on schools over the holiday period.

Networking is key for uni students

NETWORKING: Nearly 50 attendees from CQU's School of Business and Law attended the breakfast.

Send your business stories to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Chef's grand plans for hotel

TUCK IN: The roast pumpkin, pinenut and haloumi salad is a winner at The Grand Hotel.

ADVERTISING FEATURE: Find out what's cooking at The Grand Hotel

No Honor in closing waste facilities

FIGHT BACK: Residents met with Bundaberg Regional Council representatives in February over fears the Avondale Waste Facility would close.

New strategy to deal with region's waste management issues

Local Partners

Clare loves Bundy

CLARE O'Rourke was born and raised in Redcliffe just north of Brisbane - well before it became the bustling mini-city is it today.

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.

Great news for Good Boy

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy which had viewers wondering — Was a fine dining, AFL themed restaurant ever going to work?

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

LARGE 1231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,900

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

SECLUDED PROPERTY- 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!