Little Mia the face of Easter campaign

MIGHTY MIA: Mia Pearce was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2015. Now she is on the road to recovery and with the help of parents Ryan and Rhianne Pearce, is helping others as the face of this year's Easter appeal.

CHOCOLATE wouldn't melt in little Mia Pearce's mouth and it's just as well as the three-year-old fronts this year's Easter appeal.

The Children's Hospital Foundation launched the seventh Woolworths Easter wall token campaign this week to help brighten the lives of sick children just like Mia.

The Bundaberg youngster was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2015 and spent a year in the children's hospital in Brisbane.

Mia Pearce is recovering from cancer. Lee-Ann Wilson Photography

The appeal is just one way Mia's parents, Ryan and Rhianne Pearce, are helping to give back to those who helped in their time of need.

All money raised will help the Children's Hospital Foundation to fund life-saving research, purchase vital equipment and provide the highest level of care to children at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital and for children's health services and clinics across the state.

Mrs Pearce said it was a long road the family had travelled and Mia was now tracking along well with her treatment.

"We give her oral chemo daily and she travels to Brisbane monthly for IV chemo and lumbar punctures,” Mrs Pearce said.

The treatment will continue for another year and in the past six months the family has had a couple of relapse scares, but thankfully Mia has remained in remission.

"Our year in Brisbane, mostly spent at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, has shaped Mia into a fearless, headstrong little girl who likes to spend her days horse riding, dancing, kayaking and swimming,” she said.

Mia Pearce is a fighter. Lee-Ann Wilson Photography

So with Easter just a hop, skip and a jump away, the Children's Hospital Foundation acting CEO Damon Mudge is calling on Queenslanders to visit their local Woolworths and purchase a $2 Easter wall token from now to April 18.

Last year, Woolworths staff and customers helped raise $1.2m and hope to raise more this year.