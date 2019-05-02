Little-known deal offers big discounts for Bundy fliers

ALLIANCE Airlines has a promotional deal running for Bundaberg people that enables passengers to save major dollars with discounted flights.

The deal is offered to anyone who has booked an international flight out of Brisbane, or a cruise, and enables them to fly from Bundaberg to Brisbane at a big discounted rate.

The only condition is that people book the flights through a local travel agent.

A spokesman for Allliance Airline said the deal was offered to anyone, even if their flight overseas was with another airline.

He said all people needed to do was take evidence of their booking to an agent, and they would be eligible.

The deal is aimed at supporting travel agents in the region.

The spokesman said it had been in place about six months and so had so far had strong "take up”.

A key part of the deal, which is only offered in Bundy and Gladstone, is that people can take up to 32kg luggage with them.

The airline also has its Escape to Brisbane fare offering a year-round discounted price of $129 one way between Bundaberg and Brisbane for bookings with a minimum of 21 days in advance and flexible with their travel dates and times.

Earlier today, Alliance Airlines in conjunction with Bundaberg Regional Council selected over 20 local junior sporting teams to receive complimentary return flights between Bundaberg and Brisbane as part of this year's Season of Giving initiative.

Season of Giving is an annual event hosted by Alliance Airlines awarding complimentary flights to community recipients for use by their members for fundraising initiatives in the Bundaberg region.

"Throughout the year, we've been approached by a number of organisations looking for assistance. Season of Giving is our way of giving back, staying in touch with members of the local community and seeing how we can better contribute,” Alliance General commercia manager Shane Edwards said.

"With last year's Season of Giving, eleven charities were able to fundraise for much needed funds for worthy causes directly in the Bundaberg region,” Mr. Edwards stated.

Following an Expression of Interest process, Alliance Airlines has selected the following local sporting teams to be recipients of free flights to assist with fundraising.

Waves Netball Club

Bundaberg Powerboat Club

Native Netball Club

Brothers Aston Villa Football Club

Burnett Bowls Club Inc

Elliot Heads Surf Life Saving Club

Fusion Netball Club

Bundaberg Touch Association

Cities Hockey Club

Bargara Athletics Club

Bundaberg Rowing

Club Bargara Football Club

Bundaberg Country Dressage Group

North Bundaberg Cricket Club

Waves Falcons Junior Rugby Club

Diggers Football Club

Bargara Softball Club

Bundaberg BMX

Arrows Athletics Hockey Club

Across the Waves AFL