Little dancer's cancer battle

LOOKING UP: Chantal Bewick with Vienna (left), Zaria (right) and baby Camden.

FOUR-YEAR-OLD Zaria Bewick loves dancing, music, playing with Barbie dolls and going to the library.

She also enjoys spending time with older sister Vienna, 6, and little brother Camden, 1.

Her mother Chantal Bewick said Zaria had a unique way of thinking.

"Overall she's very quirky and cheeky, she's got a really great way of looking at things,” Mrs Bewick said.

Zaria Bewick is now almost 5-years-old and will start Prep next year.

At 19-months-old, Zaria was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

The diagnosis shook her family to the core and suddenly a lot of time was spent travelling back and forth from Brisbane for treatment.

"It was a huge shock for us when she was diagnosed because she was previously very well, I didn't even know how prevalent Leukaemia was in children until she got that,” Mrs Bewick said.

But Mrs Bewick and her family were adamant that with positivity and persistence they would make it through these tough times, and thankfully things are looking up for young Zaria.

Zaria Bewick during chemotherapy treatment to fight Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

It's been over a year since Zaria's last chemotherapy treatment and she will be able to live a normal life once she's completed four years of regular blood tests.

Australian cancer charity Red Kite along with partner Coles offers the Bewick family constant support including access to support workers, food vouchers and even pays for ballet lessons so Zaria can strengthen muscles that became week due to treatment.

"We were really fortunate to have been supported by Red Kite when we first got to the hospital,” Mrs Bewick said.

Red Kite has released a book called 30 Faces of Red Kite that features the Bewick family's story and others who have been impacted by leukaemia.