Bundy's little brave heart after third operation

BRAVE HEART: Bundaberg's little Noah Lammi has undergone his third open heart surgery. He is now recovering in Lady Cilento Hospital Brisbane.

TO PUT a loved one's life in the hands of someone else there must be one important thing - trust.

This is what helped Bundaberg mother Casey Williams stay strong through her son's third open-heart surgery.

Three-year-old Noah Lammi was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, also known as half a heart.

Doctors said he wouldn't survive but he defied the odds and had his third life-saving operation on Thursday.

The youngster is a fighter, strong willed and determined to keep defying those odds as he is now recovering from the successful fontan surgery.

A surgery which connected the bottom half of Noah's heart to his lungs to help oxygenate his body.

This will prolong his life until he is older enough to have a double lung and heart transplant.

"Our surgeon who is someone I trust," Ms Williams said.

BRAVEHEART: Casey Williams embraces her son Noah after his third open heart surgery. Emma Reid

"I wasn't worried at all knowing whose hands he was placed in plus Lady Cilento Hospital have an amazing team of doctors, nurses and supporting surgeons."

Ms Williams was relieved to see her son not only wake after the eight hour but was amazed how quickly he started to recover.

She captured a photo of Noah less than 24 hours after the surgery and said doctors were surprised by his strength.

"This moment here is not quite 24 hours after this incredible little man had eight hours heart surgery," she posted on Facebook.

TOUGH KID: Noah Lammi during the initial stages of his first open heart surgery. Photo: contributed contributed

"And yet here he stands, tall, drains and all, he is Noah Lammi.

"He is stronger than any man I know, he is the meaning of strength and bravery.

"When you think you can't handle your day any more think of this heroic little man, and stand tall.

"Because if he can do it... you have no excuses."

Although the waters still aren't entirely smooth for the youngster and his mum as doctors will take out some of the drains and Noah's pace maker wires on Monday.

"Today has been a little difficult for Noah, we have managed to control the vomiting and he even talk a walk down the corridor," she said.

"That will allow him to get off the drip of dexmed (a medication used after surgery) which will stop him from throwing up and hopefully give him more energy and want to eat.

"Small steps in the right direction."

SURGERY: Casey Williams with her son Noah Lammi who is going in for life saving surgery. Mike Knott BUN040117NOAH9

The next step for Noah is likely to be a double lung and heart transplant when he is older.

Ms Williams said organ donation is the greatest gift anyone could ever give and it could change so many lives.

The NewsMail has followed Noah's story since he was a toddler defying the odds winning the hearts of the community which throw him a first birthday to remember.