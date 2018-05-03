Little Birdy says star artist coming to Bundy

ARIA award-winning performer Katy Steele, of Little Birdy fame, will perform an intimate gig in Bundaberg on July 31 but there's a catch.

Host Eliza Goetze must sell 50 tickets in 30 days for the performance to go ahead.

Ms Goetze said it wasn't often the Rum City had the chance to bring big names like Steele to town and urged music lovers to get on board.

The Parlour Gig will be held at Cross Gallery - a hidden gem of underground arts venues - with tickets available for $39.

The one-night-only performance will get underway from 7-10pm.

After placing Little Birdy into indefinite hiatus, Steele moved to the United States to find new inspiration and record a long-awaited solo album.

The release of Human was met with critical acclaim from the industry, with tracks like It Ain't Me and Where's The Laughter enjoying solid playtime on Double J.

Book your ticket at https://parlourgigs.com/gigs/5ad0481d51e2e22ff576f895.