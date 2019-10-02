Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MATTED: Ally had to be clipped after being found on the Bruce Highway.
MATTED: Ally had to be clipped after being found on the Bruce Highway. Contributed
Pets & Animals

Little Ally needs $10,000 after going through hell and back

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Oct 2019 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RED Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks has seen many heartbreaking things since she started her Biggenden dog shelter, but perhaps one of the most harrowing was seeing the state of a dog she had adopted out just a year ago.

Mrs Banks, who is a secondary contact on Ally's microchip, said she received a call from the Childers vet on Saturday to tell her Ally had been found on the Bruce Highway.

The little dog was badly matted and terribly injured.

BEFORE: Ally a year ago before she was adopted out by Red Collar Rescue.
BEFORE: Ally a year ago before she was adopted out by Red Collar Rescue. Contributed

 

"I checked our log to find that little Ally was adopted out a year ago to a lady in Apple Tree Creek," Mrs Banks said.

The rescue founder then discovered that the woman who adopted Ally had left town and given the eight-year-old dog to someone she knew.

"I contacted the friend who had little to no interest in her welfare," Ms Banks said.

Not wanting to give up on Ally, Mrs Banks transferred her to Red Collar's  Bundaberg vet  where the full extent of her injuries was discovered.

AFTER: Ally in her current state.
AFTER: Ally in her current state. Contributed

After specialist consultation it became clear that Ally's only chance was to have microsurgery in Brisbane.

Mrs Banks said the organisation was looking at a $10,000 surgical bill.

But as Ally still has her whole life ahead of her, Mrs Banks is determined to fundraise to cover the costs of the procedure.

"We will be doing fundraisers to try to assist with these costs," she said.

"We're going to fundraise like lunatics.

"We believe that she is worth this chance at life, and we will be grateful for any assistance anyone is willing to give us."

Her pelvis is broken in multiple places and requires a bolt to be placed from her spine to secure the area and allow her to heal.

Without the specialist surgery Ally risks further complications which could be potentially debilitating.

To help, head to https://bit.ly/2pQdcep.

pets red collar rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Woman’s SPER debt skyrockets after shop steal

    premium_icon Woman’s SPER debt skyrockets after shop steal

    News WHEN Melissa Jane Lucas walked into Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday morning she already had a SPER debt of $10,000.

    Automobile history on offer

    premium_icon Automobile history on offer

    News A RARE car used for the authentic restoration of Bert Hinkler’s vehicle has...

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Locally-trained surgeon returns to Bundy for new position

    premium_icon Locally-trained surgeon returns to Bundy for new position

    News A LOCALLY-trained surgeon has returned to Bundaberg, to treat patients with...