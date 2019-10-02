Little Ally needs $10,000 after going through hell and back

MATTED: Ally had to be clipped after being found on the Bruce Highway.

MATTED: Ally had to be clipped after being found on the Bruce Highway. Contributed

RED Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks has seen many heartbreaking things since she started her Biggenden dog shelter, but perhaps one of the most harrowing was seeing the state of a dog she had adopted out just a year ago.

Mrs Banks, who is a secondary contact on Ally's microchip, said she received a call from the Childers vet on Saturday to tell her Ally had been found on the Bruce Highway.

The little dog was badly matted and terribly injured.

BEFORE: Ally a year ago before she was adopted out by Red Collar Rescue. Contributed

"I checked our log to find that little Ally was adopted out a year ago to a lady in Apple Tree Creek," Mrs Banks said.

The rescue founder then discovered that the woman who adopted Ally had left town and given the eight-year-old dog to someone she knew.

"I contacted the friend who had little to no interest in her welfare," Ms Banks said.

Not wanting to give up on Ally, Mrs Banks transferred her to Red Collar's Bundaberg vet where the full extent of her injuries was discovered.

AFTER: Ally in her current state. Contributed

After specialist consultation it became clear that Ally's only chance was to have microsurgery in Brisbane.

Mrs Banks said the organisation was looking at a $10,000 surgical bill.

But as Ally still has her whole life ahead of her, Mrs Banks is determined to fundraise to cover the costs of the procedure.

"We will be doing fundraisers to try to assist with these costs," she said.

"We're going to fundraise like lunatics.

"We believe that she is worth this chance at life, and we will be grateful for any assistance anyone is willing to give us."

Her pelvis is broken in multiple places and requires a bolt to be placed from her spine to secure the area and allow her to heal.

Without the specialist surgery Ally risks further complications which could be potentially debilitating.

To help, head to https://bit.ly/2pQdcep.