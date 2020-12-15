LIT UP: It’s game on for better lighting at Salter Oval

A BOOST to provide better lighting at Salter Oval has come as welcome news for lovers of sport in the region.

The State Government has committed to $100,000 in funding to improve the lighting at Salter Oval.

Bundaberg Regional Council has also committed a further $100,000 to improve the lighting at the sports complex.

Bundaberg Cricket Association treasurer Shaun Rose said the upgrades were the result of hard work finally paying off.

"It's really good, it's been a lot of work that's been put in for a lot of people," he said.

"The great part about this project is it was shovel ready just before covid … it pushed things back so getting it moving again to have it working by the end of June is a real possibility now," he said.

Mr Rose said there were massive benefits from better lighting, including improving the experience for both players and spectators as well as attracting more games.

And with events such as the Bulls Masters Country Challenge scheduled in for next year, it's perfect timing.

Mr Rose said the path was open for more events now, including NRL games.

Queensland Cricket coach Bruce Deem, who is originally a Bundy boy, said the lighting was a key step for the region's sporting matches.

"It's the way forward for us," he said.

Mr Deem said he expected numbers of players to now go "through the roof".

Mums and dads are happy because the kids aren't in the sun and they've still got their weekends so it's win-win as far as I can see," he said.

Mr Deem said it was an achievement Bundaberg could be proud of.

"It's a great pathway for the younger players, we try and get as much as we can in the regional areas rather than having everyone have to play in the metro areas," he said.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said with events such as NRL trial matches and the Bundy Big Bash it was welcome news for the region.

"It's fantastic, it's great for the community and coming out of covid where we were stuck indoors because we had to do the right thing, we get to now celebrate, come out, enjoy our Friday nights, get away from the couch and the TV and make sure we're out and we're enjoying sport," he said.

Mr Smith said it was important to both the community and to schools.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the upgrades would help bring more people to Bundaberg.

"There's nothing better than families getting out and being more active and also this facility being a central point for sport, not just across the Bundaberg region, but to attract other visitors as we can see happening here today, to come to Bundaberg and experience our beautiful community as well as our environment," he said.