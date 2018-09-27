LISTEN OUT: Bundy's top radio stations revealed

WHAT is your favourite Bundaberg radio station? The hottest stations for the region have been revealed - and the results are music to locals' ears.

The fresh data from Commercial Radio Australia comes after 600 people were surveyed by Xtra Insights on their radio habits from August 27 to September 15.

First place went to local favourite Hitz 93.9 FM - who came out on top in Bundy's broadcasting battle with more than 25 per cent of the market turning in.

Hitz was closely followed by Triple M, 4BU and ABC Wide Bay.

ABC Radio National, ABC News, triple j and ABC Classic FM took up the rear of the survey results.

Hitz general manager Naomi Edwards said the survey results were a success.

The station performed strongly in the areas of breakfast, weekend and with female listeners.

"To achieve results like today's three years in a row only comes from a team that work hard to listen to the wants and needs of our listeners and clients,” Ms Edwards said.

Bundaberg's radio stations have a possible broadcast reach of more than 79,000 locals from the age of 10 and up - and the survey analysed the activity of listeners up to age 65.

Survey participants aged 18-24 were noted as the main Hitz listeners, with 48.8 per cent of those surveyed tuning in.

For the older generations, 4BU took out the number one spot as the station with the most listeners from 55-plus.

Triple M 93.1 Bundy came in at second place as the most popular station for listeners over 10 years old, and had a result of 38.6 per cent of listeners aged between 25 and 39 years old. The survey found the most popular time for locals to tune in to their favourite station was for the breakfast show.

Hitz 93.9 FM had 25.7 per cent of survey participants captivated for the morning program.

The drive show from 4pm to 7pm was also a peak time, with 26.2 per cent of the daily audience.