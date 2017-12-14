LISTEN: Agnes, get ready to rock with GANGgajang

HEADLINE ACT: Australian band GANGgajang is playing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rocks Festival in February.

"LIKE putting on an old suit of clothes".

That's how comfortable the guys are from iconic Australian band GANGgajang.

The band will headline the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival 2018 in February next year.

Drummer Graham "Buzz" Bidstrup said the band did not play regularly together and were based throughout Australia.

"We all keep busy, so it's nice to get together every now and again," he said.

"With an event like Agnes Water, we get together and it's a bit of a party and a bit of a coming together for us as well."

Buzz said despite the distance the band was able to click quickly before a gig.

"We've got a particularly good live recording and we all listen to that in the week preceding the gig and everyone just hits the stage, and it's a bit like clockwork, it all just works," he said.

Buzz said it was a comfortable feeling, although it did have its problems.

"We were doing a gig a couple of weeks ago, one of those multi-bill concerts where you play four songs," he said. "Just before we went on the guy that was running it came and asked if we'd play a particular song, and it was one we hadn't played for a long time.

"That caused a little bit of consternation actually trying to remember how it went," he laughed.

GANGgajang's most well-known song is Sounds of Then, aka. This Is Australia.

Buzz said the crowd at Agnes Water could expect to hear the band's classics.

"We'll play all of the hits from the last 30 years and we play Circles In The Sand, our latest single which came out a couple of years ago.

"Also we'll have a couple of little surprises, we quite often do a a tribute to a couple of fallen friends."

The drummer said GANGgajang was a bit of a dance band.

"There's a lot of songs that people know from the radio but they don't know the name of the band," Buzz said. "So there's quite a few songs that people know and we like to see people jumping up and dancing."

The latest band to be announced for the festival is interstate roots blues band Marshall & The Fro. Festival team member Amber Rodgers said she was thrilled with the news.