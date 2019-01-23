LISTEN: A new role with a goal could be the tonic for Hunt

AFLW: A positional change and a pre-season to reflect and refresh could be just the catalyst for a Megan Hunt resurgence.

The ex-BITS Saints player and Brisbane Lions midfielder hinted at a move forward this season.

Hunt spoke with The Observer ahead of training and just days away from the Lions' season opening clash against Greater Western Sydney Giants in Brisbane on February 3.

Good first hit out for the year. Time to knuckle down over the next couple of weeks leading into round 1. That’s the one that matters. Love this team 👌🏼🦁@lionsaflw pic.twitter.com/AX3SVdPQEr — Megan Hunt (@mmeganhunt) January 20, 2019

"It's been going awesome, actually, and it's probably the best I've felt of the whole three seasons I've played in and not in just like physically, but definitely mentally and emotionally," she said of the pre-season.

"After the season I had last year, it was a pretty up-and-down season and a massive learning curve for me."

Brisbane fell short by six points in both the 2017-18 grand finals against Adelaide Crows and Western Bulldogs respectively.

Hunt had her colours lowered last season after a successful 2017 campaign which was highlighted by her eight marks in the decider against the Crows - the most by any player in 2017.

She finished fifth on 85 votes that season in the club's best and fairest awards, but was dropped a couple of times in 2018.

"In the off-season I just really wanted to come back this season in the pre-season and absolutely kill it because I don't want be in that position I was in last year," Hunt said.

The talented player, who was draft pick 63 in 2016, said the team had returned from its break keen to go that next step.

"As a whole, this is probably the best the team has ever looked and I'm excited for the next few weeks with the season starting and it should be interesting," Hunt said.

The downfalls of last season, Hunt believes, will help her as a player and as a person.

"In the off-season when I was playing for UQ, I really wanted to find myself again and be the happy person I know I can be," she said.

"I think it's really helped me leading into the pre-season this year and I just kind of put last year behind me and focus on now and that's exactly what I've done."

Hunt has played in the centre square in the first two seasons, but she is keen to add an extra string to her bow.

"I have put my hand up to be a more versatile player so I have put myself forward in the forward line," she said.

"I think Craig (Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich) and all my coaches have really liked that decision and are really getting around me.

"All the feedback I've got from even my own players and the coaches has been quite overwhelming."

Hunt said she will still have a role to play in the midfield, but is keen to make an impact on the scoreboard this season.

Lions had a practice match against the Giants and although they lost Hunt was not put off by the result.

"We have 11 new girls in the team and everyone was thrown around everywhere and Starce was just trying to suss out where he thinks everyone is going to play," she said.

"It was good to see how we went over the pre-season and put it into a game-play situation."

Hunt said for the next two weeks the focus will be on the round one clash against GWS. It will involve some game-play simulations and work on structures.

And things are going well off the field. Hunt will begin an apprenticeship as a mechanical plumber early next month.

"I start a four-year apprenticeship which I'm really excited about and get out of the sun for a bit which will be nice."