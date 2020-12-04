Menu
WE‘VE compiled a list of all the houses in the North Burnett decorated with lights this Christmas. Photo: File
LIST: The houses lighting up the North Burnett this Christmas

Kristen Camp
3rd Dec 2020 4:10 PM
IT WOULDN'T be December without seeing some epic Christmas light displays and 2020 is no different.

We've compiled a list below of all houses in the North Burnett guaranteed to knock your socks off.

There are also Christmas light competitions happening in four towns.

The setups will be judged on visual appeal, uniqueness, overall impact and variety of decorations.

There will be cash prizes for the best decorated house and business, with the judging occurring on the following dates:

Gayndah - Thursday December 17

Mundubbera - Monday December 14

Monto - December 10-13

Mount Perry - Thursday December 17

 

Check out our list of festive houses:

  • 60 Montgomerie Street, Gayndah
  • 15 Seeney Street, Gayndah
  • 46 Bridge Street, Gayndah
  • 12 Porter Street, Gayndah
  • 43 Porter Street, Gayndah
  • 4 Tony Lutvey Ave, Gayndah
  • 28 Barrow Street, Gayndah
  • 78 Barrow Street, Gayndah
  • 8 Station Street, Gayndah
  • 3 Seeney Street, Gayndah
  • 1 Stuart-Russell Street, Mundubbera
  • 8 Frank McCauley Street, Mundubbera

