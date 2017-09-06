List of stars coming to Bundaberg

James Courtney in the Mobil 1 HSV Racing team Holden Commodore looks on during practice for the Ipswich SuperSprint round of the V8 Supercars Championship at Queensland Raceway in Ipswich, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

START your engines and get ready to ask the question: R U OK?

Some of the biggest names in the motor sports racing world will join TV celebrities in Bundaberg for a star-studded week of events.

Kicking off today, Castrol Australia is bringing V8 Supercars legend Mark Winterbottom and young gun Cam Waters to the Rum City.

Fans can meet the 2015 championship winner, who is currently sitting sixth on the leaderboard, and Cam Waters, 10th in his second year in the series, at the main Bundaberg Motor Group site next to Bundaberg Land Rover from 10.30-11.30am.

The duo will then visit Bundaberg North State High School to promote road safety and well-being.

Head down to the dealership for a meet and greet with two of the best in the business.

These two speed demons aren't the only champs behind the wheel to visit the region.

Today and tomorrow, four-time Olympic gold medallist and Queensland mental health ambassador Libby Trickett will be at the Business Showcase in Bundaberg.

The event helps businesses grow and prosper by making them easier to run, something that helps owners and staff.

It is on at the civic centre.

Then on Saturday, V8 Supercar driver James Courtney is in town for the 2017 CQ Karting Series, at the Bundaberg Kart Club.

Club president Richard Litzo said the annual event would have more than 110 drivers from Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Emerald for two days of non-stop action.

"This is a massive opportunity for everyone, from the drivers to the general public,” he said.

As a sponsor of the event and a designer of his own karts, Courtney is giving away three of his new karts while he is in town.

The winners will be drawn at random.

Anyone with an interest in motor sports or supporting local talent can head down to the track on University Dr any time Saturday and before lunchtime on Sunday.

Entry is free.

Heading off the track and into the park, the Biggest Loser's Commando Steve will be in Bundaberg on Sunday with the R U OK? Conversation Convoy. Travelling up the east coast to spread hope and encourage more people to take time to reach out to anyone struggling with life, Steve "Commando” Willis will be stopping at Alexandra Park.

If you want to be a part of interactive ways to learn the four steps to an R U OK? conversation, children's activities and more, head to the park from 4.30-6pm. It's free.