The geographic map of the Bundaberg Regional Council's local government area.
List of candidates so far running for Bundy’s 10 divisions

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
7th Jan 2020 1:07 PM

THERE is still three months to go until the Queensland local government elections, but candidates began revealing their intentions as early as September.

There is the likelihood of more candidates entering the race, and if you know of any then feel free to email and let us know.

But for now, we list those that are on the public record:

 

Division 1 (includes Moore Park Beach, Avondale, Sharon)

  • Cr Jason Bartels (confirmed October 7)
  • Scott Allison (announced December 4)

DIVISION 2 (includes Childers, Woodgate, Goodwood)

  • *Cr Bill Trevor

DIVISION 3 (includes Gin Gin, Wallaville, South Kolan)

  • *Cr Wayne Honor

DIVISION 4 (includes CBD, North Bundaberg)

Cr Helen Blackburn will either become mayor, or withdraw from council, depending on the election results (announced November 20).

  • Tracey McPhee (announced November 23)

DIVISION 5 (Bargara)

  • *Cr Greg Barnes

DIVISION 6 (includes Elliott Heads, Burnett Heads, Coral Cove)

Cr Scott Rowleson will not run for re-election (announced November 22).

  • Kelly Woods (announced December 7)
  • Tanya McLoughlin (announced January 8)

DIVISION 7 (includes Svensson Heights, Thabeban)

  • Cr Ross Sommerfeld (confirmed October 7)

DIVISION 8 (includes Branyan, Avoca)

  • Cr Steve Cooper (confirmed December 20)

DIVISION 9 (includes Bundaberg East, Kalkie)

Cr Judy Peters will not run for re-election (announced November 22).

  • Geoff Augutis (announced November 25)

DIVISION 10 (includes Walkervale)

  • Cr John Learmonth (confirmed October 7)
  • Tim Sayre (confirmed September 24)

 

*These three councillors have not confirmed their intentions for the local government election on March 28.

