Missing items in Bundaberg.
Missing items in Bundaberg.
News

LIST: Lost property handed in to police

Sarah Steger
by
28th Jan 2019 5:00 AM

AMONG this week's property found by Bundaberg police is a unique BMX bike that officers believe may have been someone's Christmas present.

The iridescent BMX bike was found in Spear St, Bundaberg South on Wednesday, January 23 (QP1900157905).

Also located this month and still without its rightful owner is a pink and black ladies' Terrain bicycle.

Missing items in Bundaberg.
Missing items in Bundaberg.

It was first spotted at the petrol station on the corner of Queen and Gavin Sts, Bundaberg North on Friday, January 11 (QP1900103401).

Last but not least, are two gold rings, which were found in a supermarket at Maryborough St and handed in to police on Tuesday, January 15 (QP1900100608).

Missing items in Bundaberg.
Missing items in Bundaberg.

If you think any of this property might be yours and can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg police quoting the item's reference number.

