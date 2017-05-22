LIST: Hundreds of roads in region up for a revamp

SEEN a few crews on the region's roads lately? Wondering what they're doing?
Some of the region's roads are having their lives prolonged by a process known as microsurfacing.
However, Bundaberg Regional Council's Roads and Drainage portfolio spokesman Cr Wayne Honor said several types of treatments were utilised in the preservation of local road surfaces.
"With a sealed road network of around 2000km valued at $600 million, council spends significant amounts on road surface treatments to prolong the life of these assets which reduces the need for major rehabilitation," he said.
"Engineering staff identify the appropriate treatment to be utilised and these can be identified by the following categories: bitumen reseals; microsurfacing works; asphalt resurfacing or surface rejuvenation."
Cr Honor said the council had recently completed a $1.4 million bitumen reseal program on rural roads across the region.
"This process involved spraying a layer of bitumen on the road then covering it with aggregate and rolling to ensure the aggregate embeds and bonds with the new layer of bitumen," he said.
"Microsurfacing works are usually utilised in an urban area where traffic volumes are low.
"It consists of a mixture of bitumen and aggregate which is mixed on site and laid by a special paving machine."
Cr Honor said it was a simple process behind the works.
"The material does not need to be heated and is laid cold," he said.
"This mixture is about 10mm thick and serves to cover existing surfaces and assists in reducing the road roughness.
"A contract to undertake microsurfacing has been awarded to Sunstate Road Services and the scheduled annual work is programmed to be underway during May."
Cr Honor said some roads would also be getting bitumen works.
"Another program which is currently being delivered by Boral Resources is asphalt resurfacing which consists of a mixture of hot bitumen and aggregate which is applied with a special paving machine," he said.
"A technique used to prolong the life of road surfaces is a rejuvenation process which involves spraying a mixture of cold bitumen and sand onto an established surface.
"It assists in waterproofing the surface, filling small cracks and provides additional bitumen to the surface. This is a very cost effective means of prolonging the life of existing asphalt surfaces."
The rejuvenation program is currently being delivered by Roadwork Industries.
"Road maintenance and preservation is certainly not a case of one option fits all but rather a considered approach where a number of key criteria come into play," Cr Honor said.
Cr Honor said that anyone with inquiries regarding road issues is invited to contact the council's roads and drainage officers on 1300 883 699.
Microsurfacing Locations 2016/2017
Burnett Heads
- Doctor Street Burnett Heads
- Moffatt Street Burnett Heads
Buxton
- Brolga Close Buxton
- Burrumba Drive Buxton
- Douglas Drive Buxton
- Green Court Buxton
- Hull Street Buxton
- Hume Street Buxton
- Isis Street Buxton
- Powers Street Buxton
- Travis Street Buxton
Cordalba
- Christensen Street Cordalba
- Grove Court Cordalba
- Jensen Street Cordalba
- Kurundi Street Cordalba
- Leonard Court Cordalba
- Norman Street Cordalba
- Redbank Court Cordalba
Elliott Heads
- Bathurst Street Elliott Heads
- Brieschke Street Elliott Heads
- Dorflers Road Elliott Heads
- Ocean View Place Elliott Heads
- Unnamed Road No. 4198 Elliott Heads
- Welch Street Elliott Heads
- Wondrock Street Elliott Heads
Gin Gin
- Blaxland Street Gin Gin
- Morris Terrace Gin Gin
Kepnock
- FE Walker Street Kepnock
- Major Chapman Street Kepnock
Norville
- Faldt Street Norville
Walkervale
- Pitt Street Walkervale
Woodgate
- Emperor Street Woodgate
- Esplanade Woodgate
- Fifth Avenue Woodgate
- Hibiscus Court Woodgate
- Mackerel Street Woodgate
- Tailor Street Woodgate
- Trevally Court Woodgate
- Trout Court Woodgate
- Tuna Court Woodgate
Rejuvenation Locations 2016/2017
Avenell Heights
- Allawah Road Avenell Heights
- Avenell Street Avenell Heights
- Bailey Street Avenell Heights
- Bullpitt Street Avenell Heights
- Centennial Circuit Avenell Heights
- Chards Road Avenell Heights
- Chiswick Street Avenell Heights
- Clemence Street Avenell Heights
- Cooper Court Avenell Heights
- Craft Street Avenell Heights
- East Pocket Avenell Heights
- Ernie Pattison Drive Avenell Heights
- Gardiner Court Avenell Heights
- Grigor Street Avenell Heights
- Hay Street East Avenell Heights
- Hay Street West Avenell Heights
- Iluka Place Avenell Heights
- Jensen Street Avenell Heights
- Keenan Street Avenell Heights
- Mellor Street Avenell Heights
- North Pocket Avenell Heights
- Pecton Place Avenell Heights
- Placid Court Avenell Heights
- Porras Court Avenell Heights
- Samantha Court Avenell Heights
- See Crescent Avenell Heights
- Soblusky Street Avenell Heights
- South Pocket Avenell Heights
- West Pocket Avenell Heights
Avoca
- Baldwin Crescent Avoca
- Bauhinia Court Avoca
- Brougham Court Avoca
- Carrara Court Avoca
- Catherine Drive Avoca
- Cauchi Court Avoca
- City-vue Terrace Avoca
- Cordelia Street Avoca
- East-West Avenue Avoca
- Ernies court Avoca
- Ferny Avenue Avoca
- Finbay Avenue Avoca
- Freeman Street Avoca
- Gate-way Street Avoca
- Hilltop Parade Avoca
- Hillvue Crescent Avoca
- Marland Court Avoca
- Mayfair Place Avoca
- Michel Lane Avoca
- Monique Avenue Avoca
- Montana Court Avoca
- Mountney Street Avoca
- Newhaven Court Avoca
- Palazzina Court Avoca
- Parkvue Drive Avoca
- Pinnacle Court Avoca
- Reynella Drive Avoca
- River Springs Drive Avoca
- Robina Drive Avoca
- Rural Vue Terrace Avoca
- Seventy Four Court Avoca
- The Boulevarde Avoca
- The Broadway Avoca
- Westview Terrace Avoca
- Westville Court Avoca
- Whitehall Court Avoca
Kepnock
- Bonding Street Kepnock
- Briggenshaw Street Kepnock
- De Gunst Street Kepnock
- Drewe Street Kepnock
- Farthing Court Kepnock
- Laack Street Kepnock
- Livingstone Street Kepnock
- Moncrieff Street Kepnock
- St Marys Court Kepnock
Thabeban
- Cortes Drive Thabeban
- Elena Court Thabeban
- Kellys Road Thabeban
- Unnamed Road No. 3362 Thabeban
Walkervale
- Alice Street Walkervale
- Beatrice Street Walkervale
- Bertram Street Walkervale
- Boston Street Walkervale
- Brand Street Walkervale
- Buzza Street Walkervale
- Christie Street Walkervale
- Colman Street Walkervale
- Courtice Street Walkervale
- Crawford Street Walkervale
- Cullen Street Walkervale
- Duncraigen Street Walkervale
- Glenmorris Street Walkervale
- High Street Walkervale
- Hunter Street Walkervale
- Hurst Street Walkervale
- Kidd Street Walkervale
- Lamb Street Walkervale
- Lloyd Street Walkervale
- Macklin Street Walkervale
- May Street Walkervale
- McCracken Street Walkervale
- Mimnagh Street Walkervale
- New Street Walkervale
- Nott Street Walkervale
- Pitt Street Walkervale
- Spencer Street Walkervale
- Targo Street Walkervale
- Tummon Street Walkervale
- Walsh Street Walkervale
- Water Street Walkervale
- Windermere Street Walkervale
- Wynter Street Walkervale
Asphalt Locations 2016/2017
Avenell Heights
- Archer Court Avenell Heights
- Cawte Street Avenell Heights
- Chippindall Court Avenell Heights
- McNamara Street Avenell Heights
- Tadgell Court Avenell Heights
Avoca
- Aleta Court Avoca
- Aymone Close Avoca
- Johns Court Avoca
Bargara
- Baker-Finch Drive Bargara
- Elkington Avenue Bargara
- Norman Terrace Bargara
Branyan
- Wonderland Avenue Branyan
Bundaberg Central
- George Street Bundaberg Central
Bundaberg South
- Normanby Square Bundaberg South
- Boreham Street Bundaberg South
- Tantitha Street Bundaberg South
Coral Cove
- Majestic Place Coral Cove
- Mokera Street Coral Cove
- Tarni Street Coral Cove
Innes Park
- Grevillea Avenue Innes Park
Moore Park Beach
- Holzberger Street Moore Park Beach
- Lagoon Drive Moore Park Beach
- Ohlaf Street Moore Park Beach
- Schirmers Court Moore Park Beach
Norville
- Glenmorris Street Norville
- Halpin Street Norville
- Killer Street Norville
Thabeban
- Riedy Street Thabeban
Bundaberg East
- Darnell Street Bundaberg East
Bundaberg North
- AL Stewart Drive Botanic Gardens Bundaberg North
Svensson Heights
- Diggers Street Svensson Heights
- Osborn Street Svensson Heights
Woongarra
- Kleins Road Woongarra
