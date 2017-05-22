26°
News

LIST: Hundreds of roads in region up for a revamp

Crystal Jones
| 22nd May 2017 2:48 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SEEN a few crews on the region's roads lately? Wondering what they're doing? 

Some of the region's roads are having their lives prolonged by a process known as microsurfacing. 

However, Bundaberg Regional Council's Roads and Drainage portfolio spokesman Cr Wayne Honor said several types of treatments were utilised in the preservation of local road surfaces.

"With a sealed road network of around 2000km valued at $600 million, council spends significant amounts on road surface treatments to prolong the life of these assets which reduces the need for major rehabilitation," he said. 

"Engineering staff identify the appropriate treatment to be utilised and these can be identified by the following categories: bitumen reseals; microsurfacing works; asphalt resurfacing or surface rejuvenation."

Cr Honor said the council had recently completed a $1.4 million bitumen reseal program on rural roads across the region.

"This process involved spraying a layer of bitumen on the road then covering it with aggregate and rolling to ensure the aggregate embeds and bonds with the new layer of bitumen," he said. 

"Microsurfacing works are usually utilised in an urban area where traffic volumes are low.

"It consists of a mixture of bitumen and aggregate which is mixed on site and laid by a special paving machine."

Cr Honor said it was a simple process behind the works. 

"The material does not need to be heated and is laid cold," he said.

"This mixture is about 10mm thick and serves to cover existing surfaces and assists in reducing the road roughness.

"A contract to undertake microsurfacing has been awarded to Sunstate Road Services and the scheduled annual work is programmed to be underway during May."

Cr Honor said some roads would also be getting bitumen works. 

"Another program which is currently being delivered by Boral Resources is asphalt resurfacing which consists of a mixture of hot bitumen and aggregate which is applied with a special paving machine," he said. 

"A technique used to prolong the life of road surfaces is a rejuvenation process which involves spraying a mixture of cold bitumen and sand onto an established surface.

"It assists in waterproofing the surface, filling small cracks and provides additional bitumen to the surface. This is a very cost effective means of prolonging the life of existing asphalt surfaces."

The rejuvenation program is currently being delivered by Roadwork Industries.

"Road maintenance and preservation is certainly not a case of one option fits all but rather a considered approach where a number of key criteria come into play," Cr Honor said.

Cr Honor said that anyone with inquiries regarding road issues is invited to contact the council's roads and drainage officers on 1300 883 699.

Microsurfacing Locations 2016/2017

Burnett Heads

  • Doctor Street Burnett Heads
  • Moffatt Street Burnett Heads

Buxton

  • Brolga Close Buxton
  • Burrumba Drive Buxton
  • Douglas Drive Buxton
  • Green Court Buxton
  • Hull Street Buxton
  • Hume Street Buxton
  • Isis Street Buxton
  • Powers Street Buxton
  • Travis Street Buxton

Cordalba

  • Christensen Street Cordalba
  • Grove Court Cordalba
  • Jensen Street Cordalba
  • Kurundi Street Cordalba
  • Kurundi Street Cordalba
  • Leonard Court Cordalba
  • Norman Street Cordalba
  • Redbank Court Cordalba

Elliott Heads

  • Bathurst Street Elliott Heads
  • Bathurst Street Elliott Heads
  • Brieschke Street Elliott Heads
  • Dorflers Road Elliott Heads
  • Ocean View Place Elliott Heads
  • Unnamed Road No. 4198 Elliott Heads
  • Welch Street Elliott Heads
  • Welch Street Elliott Heads
  • Wondrock Street Elliott Heads

Gin Gin 

  • Blaxland Street Gin Gin
  • Morris Terrace Gin Gin
  • Morris Terrace Gin Gin

Kepnock

  • FE Walker Street Kepnock
  • Major Chapman Street Kepnock

Norville

  • Faldt Street Norville
  • Faldt Street Norville
  • Faldt Street Norville
  • Faldt Street Norville
  • Faldt Street Norville
  • Faldt Street Norville

Walkervale

  • Pitt Street Walkervale
  • Pitt Street Walkervale
  • Pitt Street Walkervale
  • Pitt Street Walkervale
  • Pitt Street Walkervale

Woodgate

  • Emperor Street Woodgate
  • Esplanade Woodgate
  • Fifth Avenue Woodgate
  • Hibiscus Court Woodgate
  • Mackerel Street Woodgate
  • Tailor Street Woodgate
  • Trevally Court Woodgate
  • Trout Court Woodgate
  • Tuna Court Woodgate

 

Rejuvenation Locations 2016/2017

Avenell Heights

  • Allawah Road Avenell Heights
  • Avenell Street Avenell Heights
  • Avenell Street Avenell Heights
  • Bailey Street Avenell Heights
  • Bullpitt Street Avenell Heights
  • Centennial Circuit Avenell Heights
  • Chards Road Avenell Heights
  • Chiswick Street Avenell Heights
  • Clemence Street Avenell Heights
  • Cooper Court Avenell Heights
  • Craft Street Avenell Heights
  • East Pocket Avenell Heights
  • Ernie Pattison Drive Avenell Heights
  • Gardiner Court Avenell Heights
  • Grigor Street Avenell Heights
  • Hay Street East Avenell Heights
  • Hay Street West Avenell Heights
  • Iluka Place Avenell Heights
  • Jensen Street Avenell Heights
  • Keenan Street Avenell Heights
  • Mellor Street Avenell Heights
  • Mellor Street Avenell Heights
  • North Pocket Avenell Heights
  • Pecton Place Avenell Heights
  • Placid Court Avenell Heights
  • Porras Court Avenell Heights
  • Samantha Court Avenell Heights
  • See Crescent Avenell Heights
  • Soblusky Street Avenell Heights
  • South Pocket Avenell Heights
  • West Pocket Avenell Heights

Avoca

  • Baldwin Crescent Avoca
  • Bauhinia Court Avoca
  • Brougham Court Avoca
  • Carrara Court Avoca
  • Catherine Drive Avoca
  • Cauchi Court Avoca
  • City-vue Terrace Avoca
  • Cordelia Street Avoca
  • East-West Avenue Avoca
  • Ernies court Avoca
  • Ferny Avenue Avoca
  • Finbay Avenue Avoca
  • Freeman Street Avoca
  • Gate-way Street Avoca
  • Hilltop Parade Avoca
  • Hillvue Crescent Avoca
  • Marland Court Avoca
  • Mayfair Place Avoca
  • Michel Lane Avoca
  • Monique Avenue Avoca
  • Montana Court Avoca
  • Mountney Street Avoca
  • Newhaven Court Avoca
  • Palazzina Court Avoca
  • Parkvue Drive Avoca
  • Parkvue Drive Avoca
  • Pinnacle Court Avoca
  • Reynella Drive Avoca
  • River Springs Drive Avoca
  • Robina Drive Avoca
  • Rural Vue Terrace Avoca
  • Seventy Four Court Avoca
  • The Boulevarde Avoca
  • The Broadway Avoca
  • Westview Terrace Avoca
  • Westville Court Avoca
  • Whitehall Court Avoca

Kepnock

  • Bonding Street Kepnock
  • Briggenshaw Street Kepnock
  • De Gunst Street Kepnock
  • Drewe Street Kepnock
  • Farthing Court Kepnock
  • Laack Street Kepnock
  • Livingstone Street Kepnock
  • Moncrieff Street Kepnock
  • St Marys Court Kepnock

Thabeban

  • Cortes Drive Thabeban
  • Elena Court Thabeban
  • Kellys Road Thabeban
  • Unnamed Road No. 3362 Thabeban

Walkervale

  • Alice Street Walkervale
  • Alice Street Walkervale
  • Beatrice Street Walkervale
  • Beatrice Street Walkervale
  • Bertram Street Walkervale
  • Boston Street Walkervale
  • Brand Street Walkervale
  • Buzza Street Walkervale
  • Christie Street Walkervale
  • Colman Street Walkervale
  • Courtice Street Walkervale
  • Crawford Street Walkervale
  • Cullen Street Walkervale
  • Cullen Street Walkervale
  • Duncraigen Street Walkervale
  • Glenmorris Street Walkervale
  • High Street Walkervale
  • Hunter Street Walkervale
  • Hurst Street Walkervale
  • Kidd Street Walkervale
  • Lamb Street Walkervale
  • Lamb Street Walkervale
  • Lloyd Street Walkervale
  • Macklin Street Walkervale
  • May Street Walkervale
  • May Street Walkervale
  • McCracken Street Walkervale
  • Mimnagh Street Walkervale
  • New Street Walkervale
  • Nott Street Walkervale
  • Pitt Street Walkervale
  • Spencer Street Walkervale
  • Targo Street Walkervale
  • Tummon Street Walkervale
  • Walsh Street Walkervale
  • Water Street Walkervale
  • Water Street Walkervale
  • Windermere Street Walkervale
  • Wynter Street Walkervale

 

Asphalt Locations 2016/2017

Avenell Heights

  • Archer Court Avenell Heights
  • Cawte Street Avenell Heights
  • Chippindall Court Avenell Heights
  • McNamara Street Avenell Heights
  • Tadgell Court Avenell Heights

Avoca

  • Aleta Court Avoca
  • Aymone Close Avoca
  • Johns Court Avoca

Bargara

  • Baker-Finch Drive Bargara
  • Elkington Avenue Bargara
  • Norman Terrace Bargara

Branyan

  • Wonderland Avenue Branyan

Bundaberg Central

  • George Street Bundaberg Central

Bundaberg South

  • Normanby Square Bundaberg South
  • Normanby Square Bundaberg South
  • Boreham Street Bundaberg South
  • Tantitha Street Bundaberg South
  • Tantitha Street Bundaberg South

Coral Cove

  • Majestic Place Coral Cove
  • Mokera Street Coral Cove
  • Tarni Street Coral Cove

Innes Park

  • Grevillea Avenue Innes Park
  • Grevillea Avenue Innes Park

Moore Park Beach

  • Holzberger Street Moore Park Beach
  • Lagoon Drive Moore Park Beach
  • Ohlaf Street Moore Park Beach
  • Schirmers Court Moore Park Beach

Norville

  • Glenmorris Street Norville
  • Halpin Street Norville
  • Killer Street Norville

Thabeban

  • Riedy Street Thabeban

Bundaberg East

  • Darnell Street Bundaberg East

Bundaberg North

  • AL Stewart Drive Botanic Gardens Bundaberg North

Svensson Heights

  • Diggers Street Svensson Heights
  • Osborn Street Svensson Heights

Woongarra

  • Kleins Road Woongarra
  • Kleins Road Woongarra
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council roads

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Bundy friends metres from fatal Times Square rampage

Bundy friends metres from fatal Times Square rampage

"JEREMY saw the car hit the bollards but I didn't, I just swung my head around to see the car on the bollards and it catch alight underneath.”

Weapons, drugs and drivers: busy weekend for Bundy cops

DRINK DRIVER: Proserpine police stopped a male driver, travelling 3.5 times the limit with an unrestrained child passenger.

Three arrests, two licence suspensions

Would you be ashamed to use the cashless welfare card?

GREY CARD: Indue's cashless welfare card used in Ceduna and East Kimberley.

We look at the social impact of scheme

Bundy tech guru urges: make the switch ASAP

BE PREPARED: Luke Baker.

NBN pain to hit businesses

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Plenty of thrills at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Simon Young/NewsMail

Get ready for fun!

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

SHE celebrated her 71st birthday on the weekend, but music icon Cher can still compete with pop stars less than half her age.

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis: "I was born a boy"

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis has revealed she was born a boy

Hervey Bay to star in international horror flick

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

The thriller has been picked up by a major production company.

Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks announce White House bid on SNL

Dwayne Johnson is “officially” running for president in 2020

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

The Voice: Kelly Rowland stunned by singing trio’s demands

We feel your pain, Kelly.

Trio refused to sing anything but Gospel songs

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON CLOSE TO 2 SERENE ACRES

41 MARK ROAD, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 4 $399,000

This is gorgeous city fringe acreage living around a 10-minute drive via the newly extended Bartholdt Drive to the major retail hub of Stockland Shopping Centre...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

Immaculate family home with access to beautiful Woodgate Beach

7 Snapper Court, Woodgate 4660

House 6 4 4 Offers Above...

Truly Immaculate Home with multiple options. An inspection is a must to really appreciate this extremely well-loved home. This two level contemporary residence is...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!