LIST: Hundreds of roads in region up for a revamp

SEEN a few crews on the region's roads lately? Wondering what they're doing?

Some of the region's roads are having their lives prolonged by a process known as microsurfacing.

However, Bundaberg Regional Council's Roads and Drainage portfolio spokesman Cr Wayne Honor said several types of treatments were utilised in the preservation of local road surfaces.

"With a sealed road network of around 2000km valued at $600 million, council spends significant amounts on road surface treatments to prolong the life of these assets which reduces the need for major rehabilitation," he said.

"Engineering staff identify the appropriate treatment to be utilised and these can be identified by the following categories: bitumen reseals; microsurfacing works; asphalt resurfacing or surface rejuvenation."

Cr Honor said the council had recently completed a $1.4 million bitumen reseal program on rural roads across the region.

"This process involved spraying a layer of bitumen on the road then covering it with aggregate and rolling to ensure the aggregate embeds and bonds with the new layer of bitumen," he said.

"Microsurfacing works are usually utilised in an urban area where traffic volumes are low.

"It consists of a mixture of bitumen and aggregate which is mixed on site and laid by a special paving machine."

Cr Honor said it was a simple process behind the works.

"The material does not need to be heated and is laid cold," he said.

"This mixture is about 10mm thick and serves to cover existing surfaces and assists in reducing the road roughness.

"A contract to undertake microsurfacing has been awarded to Sunstate Road Services and the scheduled annual work is programmed to be underway during May."

Cr Honor said some roads would also be getting bitumen works.

"Another program which is currently being delivered by Boral Resources is asphalt resurfacing which consists of a mixture of hot bitumen and aggregate which is applied with a special paving machine," he said.

"A technique used to prolong the life of road surfaces is a rejuvenation process which involves spraying a mixture of cold bitumen and sand onto an established surface.

"It assists in waterproofing the surface, filling small cracks and provides additional bitumen to the surface. This is a very cost effective means of prolonging the life of existing asphalt surfaces."

The rejuvenation program is currently being delivered by Roadwork Industries.

"Road maintenance and preservation is certainly not a case of one option fits all but rather a considered approach where a number of key criteria come into play," Cr Honor said.

Cr Honor said that anyone with inquiries regarding road issues is invited to contact the council's roads and drainage officers on 1300 883 699.

